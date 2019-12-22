Jermell Charlo Hammers Tony Harrison In 11th Round Smackdown, Regains 154 Crown

It looked to many watchers that Tony Harrison was the better ring general through ten at Ontario, CA at the Toyota Arena, and on FOX. But Jermell Charlo saved up some gas for an 11th round assault on Saturday night, and he knocked the Michigan boxer to the mat twice. Twin Charlo the smaller then flurried on Harrison, and the ref hopped in and halted the WBC 154 pound title showdown.

Yes, Charlo got revenge for Harrison grabbing his title at Barclays Center last year, and this much is clear to all…it was an action fight, fan friendly.

First round was a feel out round but in the second, it was the Charlo left hook that caught Harrison and knocked him down. Harrison was able to get out of the round without further damage. Rounds three through six, Harrison started to gain confidence and landed hard shots while Charlo started to fatigue a bit.

From round seven through ten, Charlo was landing fewer but bigger shots while Harrison landed the cleaner ones and dictated the pace. Round eleven came and Charlo landed a huge left hook, and follows, that knocked Harrison down for the second time in the fight. He got up, with pretty clear eyes. Charlo swarmed, landed about eight shots, and down went Charlo again. Jack Reiss didn’t wave it off. Tony beat the count, and Charlo swarmed again. Tony was defending OK, but not answering, and so Reiss called for a halt.

Charlo after said he’d fight Tony again, but yeah, he still doesn’t like him. Tony said he didn’t second guess Reiss for the stoppage and was rueful, admitting he got lax.

It is the weekend before Christmas and PBC on Fox decided to deliver a present to boxing fans, one of the more anticipated rematches of the year.

Harrison (28-2) defended his title against Jermell Charlo (32-1) in what was a very heated promotion leading up to fight night.

Harrison fought Charlo last December which led to a unanimous decision win and that sent shock waves through the boxing industry. Weeks before their rematch, which was scheduled for June, Harrison injured his ankle forcing the rematch to be rescheduled.

After losing to Harrison in December and the rematch being cancelled in June, Charlo fought Jorge Cota in what most would call a “stay busy” fight. That one led to a Charlo knockout and making the fans desiring the rematch even more.

At yesterday’s weigh-in, things were intense as these two guys clearly do not like each other and were not shy about expressing that.

Two of three judges had Jermell ahead on the cards after ten, for what it’s worth.

Tony went 121-389 to 127-582 for Charlo, according to @CompuBox.

It was a great night for Texas boxing, as come backing miracle man Errol Spence did a media chat, and looked and sounded good in telling Brian Kenny that he will come back after his October car accident and fight in May or June.

Efe Ajagba (11-0) vs. Iago Kiladze (26-4-1)

The theater of the unexpected was in full effect as Efe Ajagba in the second round was looking for a signature knockout as he crushed Kiladze with a right hand. His opponent got up, wanted more and was landing hard right hands on Ajagba. In the third round, it was Kiladze who landed a crushing right hand that sent Ajagba to the canvas. The arena went absolutely nuts at this point and both men were in some sort of trouble. In the fifth round, Ajagba landed a huge right hand sending Kiladze to the canvas once again but he got right back up. After some flurries, Kiladze’s corner threw in the towel keading to Efe Ajagba scoring a fifth round knockout.

Ajagba needs to work on his defense in camp and not find himself straight up and down against big punchers.

Karlos Balderas (9-0) vs. Rene Tellez Giron (13-1)

This was supposed to be coming out party for Karlos Balderas but Rene Giron had other plans. Balderas was showing those lighting fast combinations while Giron was landing hard left hooks to the head. In the third, Giron landed a huge left hook which really hurt Balderas and led to a knock down. Balderas was saved by the bell but he was clearly out of it. Balderas survived the next couple of rounds but in the sixth, was caught with that same left hook and once again fell to the canvas. The referee saw enough and called a halt to the action. Rene Giron scored the shocking sixth round knockout.

The press conference and shoulder programming by Fox leading up to this one gave you the feeling that this was going to be “must see tv.” The whole card did not disappoint as the arena was electric all night long. This was a great way to end the year with the anticipation of an even bigger year in 2020.