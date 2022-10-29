Jake Paul will be taking on his biggest challenge yet as he faces former MMA champion Anderson Silva. Follow along for live updates.

Jake Paul knows how to manufacture interest in his business. Love him or hate him, either way, you are curious to see how the 25 year old social media provocateur will look against ultra vet Anderson Silva, the 47 year old MMA ATG. Paul holds a 5-0 (4 KOs) record, while the past prime Silva is 3-1 (2 KOs) in his side hustle. Yes, the side show, set for 8 rounds or fewer, takes center stage tonight in Arizona, on Showtime pay per view ($59.99).

Expect ring walks anytime after 11 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT. If you can't catch the action live, keep it locked here on NYFights for live round-by-round updates with an unofficial scorecard so you can see who is ahead.

JAKE PAUL VS. ANDERSON SILVA BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Jake Paul is the favorite at -225, and Anderson Silva is the underdog at +200.

Jake Paul: Decision +225; KO/TKO +125

Draw: +1600

Anderson Silva: Decision +800; KO/TKO +300

JAKE PAUL VS. ANDERSON SILVA LIVE ROUND-BY-ROUND UPDATES

Round 1

NYF Score: