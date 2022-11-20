Jaime Munguia Fight Results: Mexican Middleweight Munguia Scores Easy Work KO3

Connect with us

Published

36 seconds ago

on

The odds suggested that Jaime Munguia got booked for a stay busy win on Saturday night in Guadalajara, Mexico when he was matched with Argentine Gonzalo Coria. The fists of the Mexican middleweight made sure of it, forcing a knockdown in round two, and the Erik Morales-trained boxer finished off the overmatched foe in the third.

The 26 year old Munguia, out of Tijuana, came to the ring with a 40-0 (32 KOs) record. The 25 year old Coria, from Argentina, was 21-5 (8 KOs) headed into this middleweight clash.

Selections from the card, promoted by Zanfer and Golden Boy, ran on DAZN. Jimmy Lennox did the emcee honors.

Coming in, Jaime Munguia knew that chatter has been building, with folks wondering when he’s going to start getting tests against bigger names.

Jaime Munguia blasted out Gonzalo Coria in round three of a middleweight battle.

In the first, the ex WBO 154 champ Munguia started slow. He let the Argentine move more and the lefty Coria showed decent form, and hand speed. In round two, we saw Coria several times throw and clinch. He’d mostly move, so Munguia couldn’t get set. Then, he did; a quarter step back, as Coria lunged in with a jab, and the right hand of Munguia got Coria to hit the floor. His eyes and head were clear, and he made it out of the round. 

HOW THE KNOCKOUT HAPPENED

In the the third, blood, more blood, from the nose of Coria, who was not able to move as much. Jaime Munguia tightened the distance, but he was a patient predator, he wasn’t worried about when the stop would come. Too, it turned out…

A left to the body dropped Coria, who shook his head, no thanks, to the ref as the count progressed. The end came at 2:32, the count of ten was reached, knockout. Munguia had landed a parcel of hard hooks to the body, and had Coria backing up, unable to answer. 

MUNGUIA WANTS GOLOVKIN

Jaime Munguia said after he'd love to fight Gennadiy Golovkin in May. He'd wanted and would still like Jermall Charlo, but GGG is first on his list now.

