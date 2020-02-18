Fury v Wilder II: Heavyweight Boxing History

Two of the most charismatic fighters in heavyweight boxing history will square up for the second time this week and the entire planet cannot wait.

Last December the two men went toe-to-toe and gave fans an instant classic because the fight ended in a draw…so the rematch was inevitable, and here we are. February 22nd in Las Vegas will be the dated host for the evening as worlds collide once again.

So, we wonder–how will the two fare and adapt since their first encounter?

The first fight saw Fury out-class Wilder with his technical boxing skill despite suffering two knockdowns during the fight.

Since the historic first fight, Wilder has brutally knocked out Dominic Breazeale and Luis Ortiz. Notably, Ortiz out classed Wilder in a similar fashion to Fury but suffered the hand made of stone towards the end of the fight. Fury has defeated Tom Schwarz and Otto Wallin, so both men have stayed active and as fearsome as ever.

Different strokes: Both Heavyweights are coming in heavier

Since Tyson Fury’s drastic weight cut on his return to boxing, he’s more recently found more comfort of his natural weight of 19 stone (266lbs). In the previous fight, he weighed in at 18 stone with purpose intent of cutting to said weight. During his current fight-camp for the rematch, Fury has been eating more naturally and using the weight to his advantage, he says, by building a bigger and solid body for Wilder to handle.

With confidence in his rekindled fitness form Fury said, “This time, I haven’t been out of the ring for three years. This time, I haven’t been abusing too much alcohol. And this time, I’m going to knock him the f*** out.”

Deontay Wilder will weigh more during the rematch after breaking an all-time low in their first fight when he weighed 212lbs. His trainers and coaches have said that 220lbs will be the goal for this camp. A lot of weight isn’t needed, sacrificing speed for power isn’t necessary when we all know the power Wilder has at any weight.

With these two heavyweights, there is no doubt they have knockout power, but oddly enough the linemakers believe the fight is going the distance, also we must take into consideration that we are going to see a better version of both fighters in the rematch, a fitter, stronger Fury and a more experienced Wilder with his third rematch in his fighting career and we all know how the previous two end up.

History making

The planet will stand still, and there will be a moment of silence worldwide before the first-round bell is about to ring. Tyson Fury will face the devastating power of Wilder once again. Will the ‘Gypsy King’ bob and weave his way into a decisive decision victory or will the ‘Bronze Bomber’ catch Fury’s chin for a third time and leave him in a world of trouble. Only time will tell but the Gypsy King does sound pumped.

“I’m not coming here for a points decision, I’ve had too many of them – nine of them – I’m coming here for a knockout, I’ve had 21 of them and from the heart that’s what I’m looking to do,” said Fury.

“The first fight I wanted to go in there and outbox him. It didn’t work. No matter what people say, I didn’t win. I count a draw as a loss.”

The American, who is unbeaten in 43 fights, said: “It’s called unfinished business and he won’t be able to get back up. I’m going to knock him out. We both have to come in like we did the first fight, with our hearts on our sleeves and the warrior mentality that we always bring.”

Making a prediction for the fight isn’t easy, but I can certainly predict where the majority of our friends and family will be on the 22nd of February at around 10 PM ET… right in front of their screen, ready to watch history be made once again.