Fury Looks In Incredible Shape Ahead of Wilder Rematch

The much anticipated Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder rematch is just around the corner and the Gypsy King looks to be in incredible shape ahead of the bout.

The pair are due to go head-to-head at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on February 22nd in what will be their second meeting following a controversial draw at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles in 2018.

The Bronze Bomber floored Fury twice in the bout, but it looked like the Gypsy King had still done enough to win before the ringside judges scored the fight a draw.

The Manchester-born fighter, who is tipped to win the fight in the odds on Wilder v Fury, now looks set to weigh in at a whopping 19 stone, meaning he will be at his heaviest since his return fight against Sefer Seferi at the Manchester Arena in 2018, after 32 months away from the ring.

Fury boasted his muscly physique in promotional pictures ahead of the clash and claimed on twitter that he’s “solid as a rock” before adding that he is going to weigh in at a huge 270lb.

If the Gypsy King does weigh in at 270lb, he will be a stone heavier than when he entered the ring for the first fight with Wilder and just below the 276lbs he weighed in before retiring Seferi two years ago.

Fury’s weight gain comes after his father, John, criticised the 31-year-old’s trainer, Ben Davison, saying him and his team “should be gone,” and claiming his son looked as “weak a kitten” following his unanimous-decision victory against Sweden’s Otto Wallin in Vegas last September.

In December, Davison confirmed the split on Twitter saying: “Tyson and myself has to both make decisions for our careers, which resulted in our working relationship coming to an end, HOWEVER, we remain friends and he will SMASH the DOSSER!!”

Fury has since started working with Javan ‘SugarHill’ Steward, the nephew of legendary trainer Emanuel ‘Manny’ Steward, in hope of beating the WBC world heavyweight champion Wilder.

The Gypsy King has promised a second-round knockout and has claimed that he would not have hired the Kronk trainer if that wasn’t his aim.

“They had to rob a man who had been out of the ring for three years and they still couldn’t beat him,” Fury said.

“I’m not coming here for a points decision, I’ve had too many of them – nine of them – I’m coming here for a knockout, I’ve had 21 of them and from the heart that’s what I’m looking to do.

“This is why I employed Sugar Hill. If I didn’t want a knockout, I wouldn’t have hired a Kronk trainer. If I didn’t want a knockout, I’d have kept Ben Davison and working on that herky-jerky style.”

It is a massive risk from Fury as the ‘herky-jerky style’ mentioned, is the strategy that saw him famously rip Wladimir Klitschko’s WBA, IBF and WBO belts away from him…

…and secure a draw against the Bronze Bomber.

Wilder, himself, is known for being a knockout artist, brutally KO-ing 41 of his 42 opponents to date with his trademark strength. So, for the Gypsy King, not long after a horrific eye injury, going toe-to-toe with the Bronze Bomber at his own game is a risky strategy.