Everlast Welcomes Unified World Champion Josh Taylor To The Team

London, UK – 6 April 2021 – Everlast, the brand of choice for generations of world champion professional athletes, are proud to announce a long-term partnership with Unified World Champion Josh Taylor.

One of the world’s top pound-for-pound boxers, Taylor joins Everlast’s existing stable of inspiring elite athletes including Joshua Buatsi, Ramla Ali, Conor Benn, Chantelle Cameron and Natasha Jonas. Built on a brand heritage of individuality, authenticity, dedication and strength, Everlast’s core values are perfectly embodied in Taylor – a champion in his prime who is positioned to cement his legacy in the history books later this year.

Taylor, the undefeated WBA Super World and IBF World Super-Lightweight Champion, will use Everlast equipment and wear the brand’s new Greatness sportswear range, an elevated capsule of new product innovations and designs for all kinds of training, encouraging the fight in everyone.

The partnership announcement comes ahead of Taylor’s own shot at greatness when he faces America rival Jose Ramirez, the unbeaten WBC and WBO World Champion. The monumental showdown on May 22nd in Las Vegas is one of the biggest fights of recent years, with all the titles on the line.

Speaking about the partnership, Taylor said, “Everlast is the biggest and best brand in boxing and I’m really excited to have them on board and be a huge part of team Taylor.”

Chris Zoller, Everlast’s VP of Marketing and Product Development, commented, “We’re overwhelmingly excited for Josh to join the Everlast team. An undefeated World Champion and one of the top ten pound-for-pound fighters in the world, Josh is the ultimate embodiment of greatness. Since 1910 Everlast has been part of the lives of countless champions, and now working with Josh we’ll keep that legacy alive for this generation and the next.”

All-action Taylor, 30, from Prestonpans, Edinburgh, competed at the highest level in the amateur ranks, winning Silver at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi; Gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and a Team GB member at the 2012 Olympics in London. With over 150 amateur fights on his record, the highly talented southpaw also squared off against the world’s best in the World Series of Boxing (WSB) tournament.

Turning professional in July 2015, Taylor quickly established himself as one of Britain’s most exciting talents by winning the Commonwealth title in just his seventh fight followed by the WBC Silver title shortly after. Entering the World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) tournament in 2018, he knocked out the unbeaten Ryan Martin in the quarter-finals and then outpointed Ivan Baranchyk in the semi-finals to win the IBF World title.

In a thrilling final, Taylor defeated then WBA World Champion Regis Prograis by majority decision to unify the titles; win the Muhammad Ali trophy and was presented the Ring Magazine belt to solidify his position as the best in his division and one of the top ten pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

With a perfect 17-0 record and 13 knockouts, the ‘Tartan Tornado’ now aims to make boxing history by defeating Ramirez to become the first ever British boxer to win all four major titles in the four belt era and go on to replicate his success up at Welterweight.

To shop the Everlast collection as worn by #TeamEverlast fighters, head to www.sportsdirect.com.

Check out more info on the boxing journeys of Josh Taylor at www.everlast.com/pro-team.