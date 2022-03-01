Dillian Whyte No Shows Press Conference To Officially Announce Tyson Fury v Whyte Fight

On Tuesday, Tyson Fury hit Wembley Stadium to announce officially his April 23 battle against Dillian Whyte, and the focus of the event was this: Where’s Whyte?

The underdog challenger decided he’d not attend the session. It boggles the mind as to why the fighter blew off the presser, to be sure.

Fury promoter Frank Warren explained why Whyte did what he did: The OG promoter said that his side won a purse to stage the fight, and that Whyte has kept looking to add to the terms of his contract, after accepting a guaranteed sum.

“He’s getting eight times more than Tyson got to fight (Wladimir) Klitschko (in Nov 2015),” he noted, after sharing that Whyte asked for private jet time, and said he’d not allow his image to be used on promotional posters.”He’s getting paid more than Joshua got to fight Charles Martin, he’s getting more than Usyk did to fight Joshua.” Warren termed the move “disgraceful,” and ratted out the 34 year old Whyte (28-2) as being in Portugal.

The 33 year old Traveller, who holds a 30-0-1 mark, seemed to take the Whyte presser miss diss in stride. Fury last gloved up in October 2021, when he and Deontay Wilder went at it in a royal rumble that saw Fury snag a TKO11 victory.

Whyte, cynics say, is going to get taken out early, because they suppose he’s looking at this opportunity as mostly a money grab.

He wasn’t present to convince anyone otherwise.

The born in Jamaica athlete, promoted by Warren rival Eddie Hearn, has been stopped in both his losses, at the hands of Anthony Joshua and then Alexander Povetkin.

Fury did his part to sell the show, telling watchers that 100,000 patrons will be in the joint on fight night, and that this is a “Where We’re You When..” type of gala. “Who knows, it could be me chinned,” he stated, rhetorically, after lauding White’s left hook and potent right.

Fury said both combatants will be gunning for the stop. It could be round one, or maybe six, but, Fury said, he doesn’t see it going longer than six. Whyte didn’t protest, or provide an alternative theory because… well, he’ll have to explain it for himself. But to my eyes, outside looking in, Whyte came off as an entitled brat, lacking in gratitude even though he’s making a king and queen’s ransom to ply his trade.

Here’s the release sent out by Top Rank, the American promoter for Fury, holder of the WBC heavyweight strap.

Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) has been the lineal champion since November 2015 and will fight on English soil for the first time since June 2018. Since then, he’s fought Deontay Wilder three times, cemented his status as the world’s best heavyweight, and has served as an inspiration for mental health sufferers around the world. Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) is a consensus top-five heavyweight who knocked out Alexander Povetkin in a rematch last year to regain the WBC interim title.

Fury-Whyte marks the third time in boxing history that a pair of Brits are fighting for the heavyweight title. Fury managed without his counterpart at the press conference, lobbing insults and promising a memorable evening in front of an expected crowd of nearly 100,000.

Promoted by Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions and Top Rank, tickets will be on sale exclusively from Ticketmaster at 12 p.m. UK/7 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 2. News on undercard bouts will be announced shortly.

This is what Fury, Warren and Top Rank COO Brad Jacobs had to say at Tuesday’s press conference.

Tyson Fury

“It’s been a roller coaster of a ride, across the Atlantic Ocean in the exotic venues of MGM Grand, T-Mobile, Staples Center. I just feel like the song {by} Thin Lizzy, ‘The Boys Are Back in Town.’ Four years away, and I get to come back and showcase on the world’s biggest stage at Wembley Stadium, 100,000 people there. I’m just putting it on so the fans can come, the people who traveled to Las Vegas… not everyone was able to come. For the people who stayed up to five in the morning to see those fights on BT Sport, now they can come and enjoy an event on home soil and be a part of history. People will be talking about this event and saying, ‘Where were you when this happened?’”

“I know Dillian Whyte is going to come in prepared. He’s going to come in rugged and rough and game and aggressive. And he’s got a big left hook and a big right hand. Who knows? It could be me chinned on the night. I think both fighters are going for the knockout on the night. I just think when I land a ‘Lancaster Bomber’ on his jaw, it’s going to be over. That could be in round one, or it could be in round six. I don’t see it going past that. I’m looking to put on an excellent {fight} and showcase knockout boxing for the UK fans and then sing a load of songs afterwards and have a good time. Party on down in the big smoke!’”

“”If I can’t look like Muhammad Ali against this guy, then I’m in the wrong {profession}. I will chop him to bits. Not a problem. I will smash his face right in. You’re going to see a boxing masterclass. You’re going to see the difference in levels.”

“This man is a big old strong fellow who swings a big old punch in and knocks a man spark out if he connects. But if I’m daft enough to get hit off him and knocked out, then I don’t deserve to be heavyweight world champion.”

“I don’t blame him for not being here today because if he were here, I’d have probably stretched him at the press conference. It’s good he’s not here, otherwise I’d be remanded in a London jail cell somewhere. The buildup to this fight will be fantastic because Tyson Fury versus his own shadow sells for sure. I will make sure people are entertained.”

“My personal message to Dillian Whyte today is this: I will win this fight for England and for St. George on St. George’s Day. There we go.”

“He should be here promoting the fight. That’s my opinion, and I think it’s tough luck for him and his family and his legacy going forward.”

Frank Warren

“I’m delighted. It’s great. We’re at Wembley. I think we’re going to sell out just under 100,000 capacity. It’s going to be a special night because you have the lineal champion, the WBC champion who has not been here for four years, not fought in the country for four years.”

“The atmosphere is going to be brilliant. All we need — unfortunately he is not here today — is the other side of the card to show up.”

Brad Jacobs

“Whyte is certainly a credible threat and is one of the top available contenders. It is unprofessional that he is not here today but we will get past that and move on. Everyone is second best to Tyson, in the ring, in personality, in everything.”