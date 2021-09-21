Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant Trade Punches At Beverly Hill Press Conference

Sure, sometimes at a boxing press conference you get jawing and then snarling, progressing to shoving, and then cooler heads prevail, helped along by security and team-members hopping in to quell the pre-fight beef.

But today, it was next-level stuff at the beginning of the press conference to hype the Nov. 6 super middleweight for-all-the-titles faceoff between Canelo Alvarez, boxing’s leading man, and young gun with chip on both shoulders, Caleb Plant.

At the Beverly Hilton/Wilshire Garden in Beverly Hills, photogs were snapping pics as the Mexican pugilist and the Tennessee native looked into each others’ souls.

Canelo must’ve not liked what he saw, because right after Jimmy Lennon reminded all in attendance and watching on a stream that you could see the super middleweight unification battle “on Showtime pay per view,” Canelo with two hands shoved Plant back about six feet.

Plant got fiery fast; he hurled expletives at the red-head, walked to him, and threw a snappy jab that Canelo slipped.

The pound for pound ace answered with a rapid right hand, it looked like an open hand, and everyone gasped and gravitated toward the for-real fracas.

Well, it looked for real. Conspiracy theorists will wonder if it was a WWE style planned beef, I think. I’d say not.

You saw Canelo take his sunglasses off, Plant keep his on, and he looked down four inches at Canelo.

You saw publicist Kelly Swanson maybe sensing that steam was going to blow. She started striding toward Canelo, the WBC/WBO/WBA 168 ruler, and Plant after their silent faceoff turned vocal. Some swears were exchanged, publicist Flo Jocou raced toward Alvarez in a bid to restore even tempers, and Canelo shoved Plant back. The IBF titlist wasn’t going to let that pass, and he came with the jab. Canelo’s right seemed to win the exchange for him.

Speaking of winning…Guess what promotion just juiced their number, the probable buy tally? Oh yes, this video goes viral, and stays viral. This sort of violent boil-over means box office gold, I think, because now you have to see how it gets sorted.

Plant by the way had a nice comeback, because he shrugged-off getting tagged, and delivered a spot-on speech in which he promised that he’d be “the new.” He kept the mic, savvy move, and had the amplifier working when he turned to Canelo and trainer Eddy Reynoso and busted their chops.

Canelo hated it when Plant called him a “motherfucker,” and he demanded the PBC boxer say nothing about his mom.

I did notice that Plant used the insult “bitch” after that. It would have been something if he’d said, “Fuck you, motherfucker,” because I think Alvarez would have gone into Tony Montana mode physically, not just verbally.

Also: It’s amusing, as long as no one was hurt in the semi-mild melee, that someone said, “You don’t get paid,” on the stream audio, when they saw it was about to become a pre-fight fight. That’s an old standby, telling over-eager warriors to remember to wait til the meters running before you start throwing hands.

Canelo’s answer to a Brian Custer question as to what prompted the face-off to veer to a nastier place was well phrased: “He can say whatever he want to me, but not my mom. Because I’m gonna fuck (up) everybody to say something to my mom. He swing first, I just push him, but he swing first. Then, I do what I do.”

And his followers dug it when he said, “I’m gonna knock out this guy, in less than eight rounds,” after Custer requested a prediction.

By the way, Plant had an abrasion and a bit of swelling under his right eye, which drew a bit of blood, because his sunglasses pushed into his face.



He didn’t need a single stitch, and now we hope both these guys keep COVID out of their bodies, so they can properly sort this out in Vegas at the Grand Garden, on Nov. 6.