Best Boxing Themed Casino Slots

Knocking an opponent out and leaving the audience breathless while taking the entire pot was always a fascination for those who cherish both boxing and slot machines. When the industry took a giant leap from 3-reel fruity games to video slots that can mimic almost every aspect of life including sports, history, adventures, and arcades, boxing slots started to appear and to take the place they deserve.

Among so many great titles, we have picked several that deserve the best boxing themed casino games title, so let’s check them out.

Mike Tyson Knockout Slot Machine

The undisputed champion, a businessman, an actor, a mischievous enfant terrible of the world of sports – call him whatever you like, but try not to miss the Mike Tyson Knockout machine since it would be such a waste… In fact, you can read reliable reviews of the best online casinos for real money that host one of the top boxing slots and see what to expect when joining the club.

Designed by the boutique studio Inspired Gaming, a company that made a significant breakthrough with this title, the themed slot relies on cutting-edge 3D graphics and a variety of betting combinations. Thanks to the Fortune Bet mode, your overall wager can be easily doubled, while Scatters trigger the Upper Cut Bonus round. Depending on their number, players will receive a random number of extra spins and eventually claim the main prize of 500x the highest stake.

Fisticuffs Slot

Offering a maximum of 100.000 coins, this is an action slot featuring two jovial boxer characters – a skinny 1920s hipster matched against a brute thug with a funny “I love you mum” tattoo on his stronger hand. When the Boxing Feature turns on randomly, the meaty guy turns Wild to stand for all other paying symbols. A blend of interesting graphics, nice musical background, and a multitude of options differ the best slot machine games from average ones, which also applies to this one.

Warm colors and cartoonish appearance seem like years away from a serious game, but in reality, the game has all it takes to keep you busy for a while. We have horizontal and diagonal Wild symbols along with a free re-spin and a player friendly RTP factor. It will be very interesting to see if the Fisticuffs video slot is able to enter the list of NetEnt virtual reality flagship games since it has more than a decent potential.

Heavyweight Champion

Calling all champion-wannabes to put on their gloves and step into the boxing ring, iSoftBet fills the gap in casino slot games, offering a title with adjustable paylines and a nice jackpot of 90.000 credits. Despite a bit of an outdated appearance, the slot even comes with a card girl announcing the next round and a break between two fighters’ clash for fame and money. Real fans will surely appreciate this feature that brings Gambling and UFC closer than ever.

In terms of the gameplay, this is a pure classic game that pays from the left and requires 3 or more symbols of the same kind to create a winning combination. The setting is built with 5 reels and 3 rows starring your alter-ego fighter as the Wild. Thanks to its dual nature, it can both replace a missing icon and trigger the big win should 5 of a kind land on the reels. The ring-girl’s walk leads to the Scatter Wins feature enriched with 15 spins and a 3x multiplier applied to all winners in the round. It is also possible to double the score thanks to the Gamble feature.

Fight Night Slot

Play to beat the defending champion and clear the pot – this is the main premise of WorldMatch’s casino slot game with an amusing boxing theme. Warming up before entering the fight is a chance for newbies to try the game before starting wagering for cash as well as an opportunity to meet symbols closely related to the plot. Here, you will find the WBC title belt, boxing gloves, the ref, and your nemesis as those with a higher payout rating compared to the classic royal icons.

To knock the other boxer technically, try to match 3 icons of the same kind placed on adjacent reels. The playable base relies on 25 adjustable lines and grants the big win only when all of them are employed. When it comes to the reel modifiers, the game offers up to 3: first of all, we have Wilds and hopefully all know what to do with them. Also, a 3-Scatter combo leads to some Extra Spins played at the same level as the triggering one. Moreover, the bonus game turns on with 3 bonus symbols offering you to punch a bag with a blue boxing glove as hard as possible to win more cash.

Boxing Slot

Right from the opening credits scene, you’ll know why this game is considered the best boxing slot among the fans. Disregard the graphical solution since the biggest advantage of this good slot is in the gameplay. Adjustable betting lines allow players of all experience levels to adjust the betting range and control the game by investing from as low as 0.10 all the way up to 6 coins per spin. The Max Bet button can set the highest level with a single click.

Unlike some other games with fixed paylines, this one offers a maximum of 15 on which is needed to arrange 3 or more matchings. The ring girl deserves your highest attention not just for her attractive appearance but also for a chance to tremble the winners. Thanks to the Scatter Pays mode, she will also bring 12 free spins along with a Multiplier.

The main character acts as the Wild symbol and pays a 1000-coin knockout prize whenever matched with a bunch of 5. Finally, play the “Double Up” button so the dealer doubles the prize in case of a winning combination.

Conclusion

As a conclusion, boxing themed online casino games belong to a relatively new niche and certainly bring the maximum of both worlds. The market features several slot games where some even offer 100 uninterrupted free spins to make the online game even more attractive to players of all experience levels.

We are also known for boxing themed online casino slots starring iconic characters such as Tyson, Rocky, or Bruce Lee. In fact, the latter immortalizes MMA’s great events and features animated sequences to the joy of an army of fans.

Long story short, boxing themed slots are an emerging niche that will surely benefit from upcoming events. Reputable providers strive to make boxing themed slots as close as possible to real-life matches and you can find them in the best casinos in the world.