Bellator 299 Odds: The Champ Remains Heavily Favored

The Bellator 299 odds are here and they're heavily tilted toward the champion, Johnny Eblen. Despite the Eblen vs Edwards odds leaning rather heavily one way, this is a very close fight on paper. Fabian Edwards is just 30 years old and boasts a 12-2 record. He's really come into his own as of late, putting three wins together, most recently defeating the most underrated middleweight of all time, Gegard Mousasi.

Undefeated and looking to keep it that way, Eblen is one of the beast middleweights that competes right now. Even a lot of UFC fighters believe that Bellator's middleweight king is the best 185er in the world right now. His pace and always-improving striking is enough to melt even the best of competition. I could wax poetic about these guys all day, but let's get to the numbers.

Bellator 299 Odds – The Best Betting Odds

Here, we'll go over the odds per multiple different bookies. The moneyline, method of victory and round to win for either parts of our Bellator 299 main event will be included. There are no safe bets in general, let alone in the most unpredictable sport in the world, that being MMA; be wise if you're going to bet.

Eblen vs Edwards – Betting Odds

Sitting pretty in the neighborhood of a -500 avorite, we've got the undefeated, always-improving, young and exciting champion, Johnny Eblen. There are plenty more adjectives for this man, all of which are flattering to him and intimidating for his opposition, but we're here for the numbers.

Johnny Eblen -500 Fabian Edwards +380 Johnny Eblen -550 Fabian Edwards +400 Johnny Eblen -590 Fabian Edwards +360

Edwards is no slouch and it takes a fighter like Eblen to drain the confidence from the oddsmakers resulting in Fabian being this much of an underdog. A live underdog, that is. Edwards is more than capable of shocking the world and this weekend, he may show that a huge underdog win is just something that runs in the family.

Bellator 299 Betting Odds – Method of Victory

Eblen by decision? Yeah, I can see that. So can most of the people betting on this fight, too. Edwards has a 58% finishing rate but there's not a whole lot of faith in him finding the chin this weekend.

Eblen via KO/TKO N/A Eblen via Submission N/A Eblen via Decision N/A Edwards via KO/TKO N/A Edwards via Submission N/A Edwards via Decision N/A Eblen via KO/TKO +300 Eblen via Submission +200 Eblen via Decision +105 Edwards via KO/TKO +850 Edwards via Submission +1600 Edwards via Decision +650 Eblen via KO/TKO +325 Eblen via Submission +250 Eblen via Decision +106 Edwards via KO/TKO +2000 Edwards via Submission +2800 Edwards via Decision +460

The numbers won't help or hurt when these two are locked in the cage. Not a lot of people thought that Leon Edwards was going to beat Kamaru Usman(quick flex: I predicted Edwards' win), but it's MMA and stuff happens.

Eblen vs Edwards Odds – Round to Win

Pardon the first portion of this table, the information was not available.

This is very normal stuff; the longer the fight goes on, the less likely the odds see a finish. However, fights at this caliber aren't usually the ones to end in the first round. A finish is not farfetched whatsoever, but in the first round? I could be wrong, but I don't see this fight going like that.

Eblen Round 1 N/A Eblen Round 2 N/A Eblen Round 3 N/A Eblen Round 4 N/A Eblen Round 5 N/A Edwards Round 1 Edwards Round 2 Edwards Round 3 Edwards Round 4 Edwards Round 5 Eblen Round 1 +400 Eblen Round 2 +600 Eblen Round 3 +750 Eblen Round 4 +900 Eblen Round 5 +1100 Edwards Round 1 +1600 Edwards Round 2 +2000 Edwards Round 3 +2500 Edwards Round 4 +3300 Edwards Round 5 +4000 Eblen Round 1 +600 Eblen Round 2 +650 Eblen Round 3 +900 Eblen Round 4 +1000 Eblen Round 5 +1200 Edwards Round 1 +4000 Edwards Round 2 +4000 Edwards Round 3 +5000 Edwards Round 4 +5500 Edwards Round 5 +6000

A lot of Edwards' finishes come in the first round, but they've become more few and far between as his level of competition rose to a more elite level. That's completely normal, too. Eblen started his career with four first-round stoppages and now that he's fighting better competition, he's been finding himself reaching championship rounds a lot more frequently.

Bellator 299 Odds – More of the Card

A night full of MMA! We've got the odds for tomorrow's UFC event as well right here. We've covered the Eblen vs Edwards odds, but the rest of the card is stacked and there are some bangers you should know about. Let's take a look at those numbers.

Aaron Pico – (-1100) vs Pedro Carvalho (+700)

Sinead Kavanagh (-140) vs Sara Collins (+115)

Mads Burnell (-300) vs Daniel Weichel (+240)

Bellator 299 is guaranteed to deliver! A card with this much talent and this caliber of title fight is usually enough, but the brass at Bellator really made an incredible supporting bouts to lead us to the main event. Just one sleep away from fight day depending on where you are, we've not got a lot in the way of us seeing if the oddsmakers got it right or if Fabian Edwards can follow the path of his brother and score that huge upset win.