UFC & MMA Betting
Bellator 299 Odds: The Champ Remains Heavily Favored
The Bellator 299 odds are here and they're heavily tilted toward the champion, Johnny Eblen. Despite the Eblen vs Edwards odds leaning rather heavily one way, this is a very close fight on paper. Fabian Edwards is just 30 years old and boasts a 12-2 record. He's really come into his own as of late, putting three wins together, most recently defeating the most underrated middleweight of all time, Gegard Mousasi.
Undefeated and looking to keep it that way, Eblen is one of the beast middleweights that competes right now. Even a lot of UFC fighters believe that Bellator's middleweight king is the best 185er in the world right now. His pace and always-improving striking is enough to melt even the best of competition. I could wax poetic about these guys all day, but let's get to the numbers.
Bellator 299 Odds – The Best Betting Odds
Here, we'll go over the odds per multiple different bookies. The moneyline, method of victory and round to win for either parts of our Bellator 299 main event will be included. There are no safe bets in general, let alone in the most unpredictable sport in the world, that being MMA; be wise if you're going to bet.
Eblen vs Edwards – Betting Odds
Sitting pretty in the neighborhood of a -500 avorite, we've got the undefeated, always-improving, young and exciting champion, Johnny Eblen. There are plenty more adjectives for this man, all of which are flattering to him and intimidating for his opposition, but we're here for the numbers.
Johnny Eblen -500
Fabian Edwards +380
Johnny Eblen -550
Fabian Edwards +400
Johnny Eblen -590
Fabian Edwards +360
Edwards is no slouch and it takes a fighter like Eblen to drain the confidence from the oddsmakers resulting in Fabian being this much of an underdog. A live underdog, that is. Edwards is more than capable of shocking the world and this weekend, he may show that a huge underdog win is just something that runs in the family.
Bellator 299 Betting Odds – Method of Victory
Eblen by decision? Yeah, I can see that. So can most of the people betting on this fight, too. Edwards has a 58% finishing rate but there's not a whole lot of faith in him finding the chin this weekend.
Eblen via KO/TKO N/A
Eblen via Submission N/A
Eblen via Decision N/A
Edwards via KO/TKO N/A
Edwards via Submission N/A
Edwards via Decision N/A
Eblen via KO/TKO +300
Eblen via Submission +200
Eblen via Decision +105
Edwards via KO/TKO +850
Edwards via Submission +1600
Edwards via Decision +650
Eblen via KO/TKO +325
Eblen via Submission +250
Eblen via Decision +106
Edwards via KO/TKO +2000
Edwards via Submission +2800
Edwards via Decision +460
The numbers won't help or hurt when these two are locked in the cage. Not a lot of people thought that Leon Edwards was going to beat Kamaru Usman(quick flex: I predicted Edwards' win), but it's MMA and stuff happens.
Eblen vs Edwards Odds – Round to Win
Pardon the first portion of this table, the information was not available.
This is very normal stuff; the longer the fight goes on, the less likely the odds see a finish. However, fights at this caliber aren't usually the ones to end in the first round. A finish is not farfetched whatsoever, but in the first round? I could be wrong, but I don't see this fight going like that.
Eblen Round 1 N/A
Eblen Round 2 N/A
Eblen Round 3 N/A
Eblen Round 4 N/A
Eblen Round 5 N/A
Edwards Round 1
Edwards Round 2
Edwards Round 3
Edwards Round 4
Edwards Round 5
Eblen Round 1 +400
Eblen Round 2 +600
Eblen Round 3 +750
Eblen Round 4 +900
Eblen Round 5 +1100
Edwards Round 1 +1600
Edwards Round 2 +2000
Edwards Round 3 +2500
Edwards Round 4 +3300
Edwards Round 5 +4000
Eblen Round 1 +600
Eblen Round 2 +650
Eblen Round 3 +900
Eblen Round 4 +1000
Eblen Round 5 +1200
Edwards Round 1 +4000
Edwards Round 2 +4000
Edwards Round 3 +5000
Edwards Round 4 +5500
Edwards Round 5 +6000
A lot of Edwards' finishes come in the first round, but they've become more few and far between as his level of competition rose to a more elite level. That's completely normal, too. Eblen started his career with four first-round stoppages and now that he's fighting better competition, he's been finding himself reaching championship rounds a lot more frequently.
Bellator 299 Odds – More of the Card
A night full of MMA! We've got the odds for tomorrow's UFC event as well right here. We've covered the Eblen vs Edwards odds, but the rest of the card is stacked and there are some bangers you should know about. Let's take a look at those numbers.
- Aaron Pico – (-1100) vs Pedro Carvalho (+700)
- Sinead Kavanagh (-140) vs Sara Collins (+115)
- Mads Burnell (-300) vs Daniel Weichel (+240)
Bellator 299 is guaranteed to deliver! A card with this much talent and this caliber of title fight is usually enough, but the brass at Bellator really made an incredible supporting bouts to lead us to the main event. Just one sleep away from fight day depending on where you are, we've not got a lot in the way of us seeing if the oddsmakers got it right or if Fabian Edwards can follow the path of his brother and score that huge upset win.