Barboza Jr. Beats Catterall on Enemy Turf – Teofimo Next?

Tense moments ticked by for Jack Catterall of England and Arnold Barboza Jr. of El Monte, California, as they waited to hear the scorecards in what both knew would be a razor-thin decision in their fight for the vacant WBO interim junior welterweight title.

With the fight taking place on a Matchroom Boxing card on Catterall’s home turn in Manchester, England, close rounds often go to the home fighter, and many of the 12 rounds fit this description. As both fighters heard a 115-113 scorecard in his favor, the third card would decide the winner and mandatory challenger for Teofimo Lopez. Arnold Barboza Jr. dropped to his knees as he heard the two 115-113 scores in his favor. Photo: Matthew Pover, Matchroom Boxing

As the 115-113 card was read, Barboza Jr. (32-0, 11 KOs) heard his name, realizing he had pulled off the biggest win of his career. An emotional Barboza Jr. dropped to his knees with a roar as his dream became reality.

One man’s elation is another man’s disappointment. Catterall (30-2, 13 KOs) suffers the second close title fight loss of his career.

After thanking his promoter Oscar De La Hoya and his father and trainer Arnold Sr., Barboza Jr. said, “I honestly didn’t have it that close. I thought I [won] more rounds, but this is his backyard, man.”

“Since I been little, I didn’t care about fitting in. I just wanted respect since I was a kid. I got my respect today. My father got his respect today.”

Tense, Tactical Fight With Close Rounds

Jack Catterall caught Arnold Barboza Jr. uppercuts and hooks in several rounds. Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing

Both men had vowed during fight week that they would not let the fight go to the judges. Instead, the bout turned out to be a cautious, tactical fight.

Both men were wary and cautious in the early rounds, preferring to spend time sizing up what they had to work with. Neither man offered much in the way of offensive output. The southpaw Barboza Jr. and the orthodox Catterall angled for real estate and position. Arnold Barboza Jr,. picked up the pace starting in the fourth round, pushing Jack Catterall back. Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing

Action increased in the fourth round, but it still wasn’t anything close to a barnburner. As the rounds ticked off, Barboza Jr. was the busier fighter and harder puncher, and more often was the man coming forward. In a close fight, this can make the difference.

Catterall caught Barboza flush with headshots at times, and with the sweat flying off his head, they looked impressive and drew cheers from the Manchester fans.

CompuBox Stats Offer Clarity

CompuBox states for Barboza Jr. vs. Catterall reveal a close fight but a clear trend.

While punch stats aren’t a substitute for judging, in this fight they are revealing.

Per CompuBox, Catterall and Barboza Jr. landed total punches per round within four punches of each other in 11 of the 12 rounds. Barboza Jr. outlanded Catterall in seven of the rounds and were even in two others. The difference was Barboza Jr.’s aggression dictating the pace and the look of the fight. Arnold Barboza Jr. landed more total punches and the harder shots, and it was the difference. Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing

“Tricky fight, close fight, there are no arguments and congratulations to Barboza. I thought I just did enough but no excuses,” said a gracious Catterall. “I want to see him go and fight for the world title, hopefully he beats Teofimo.

“But I’m straight back to the ring. Straight back to it.” Will Teofimo Lopez take on Arnold Barboza Jr.? Fans find out in the next 180 days. Photo: Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire

WBO world champion Teofimo Lopez now has 180 days to defend against Barboza Jr. If he choose not to do so, Barboza Jr. will be elevated to full champion and Lopez stripped of the belt.

Barboza Jr.’s manager Rick Mirigian promised he’d call Keith Connolly, who manages Lopez, and do what he could to make it happen “at Alcatraz like they’ve been talking about. We’re not going to waste any time. We’ll know by Monday morning.”

Lopez exchanged taunts with Barboza Jr. via social media after his win. It’s an Interim Belt. Relax buddy! Not classified as a world title. I don’t care what any of you make it seem. YOU KNOW WHO THE REAL CHAMPION IS 🦁 #TheTakeover— Teofimo Lopez (@TeofimoLopez) February 16, 2025

Yes, it’s an interim and not a full title. But it represents the realization of a dream that started as it does with so many young Hispanic men in Southern California, holding down a job and taking fights wherever they can to gain some attention and support. Barboza Jr. eventually quit his union job to take a chance on himself, and Saturday in Manchester the bet paid off.

It’s a hard scrap, but it pays off for a fortunate and determined few – and inspires others to follow.