Bob Arum Pumped For Inoue’s 1st Top Rank Clash, Shares Pricing For Fury-Wilder 2

The Top Rank roster is jammed with pound for pounders, and more so now that Japanese hitter Naoya Inoue has entered the stable.

Promoter Bob Arum on the Everlast TALKBOX podcast said that the site and the foe for WBA and IBF bantam champ Naoya Inoue, on April 25, will be announced soon.

“We expect close to two thousand people coming from Japan if we do the fight in Vegas,” he said.

Inoue is letting his right eye socket, cracked some by Donaire, heal up fully.

The Boxing Writers Association of America voted Inoue’s win over Nonito Donaire Nov. 7 the fight of the year, for 2019, and will laud those combatants at the BWAA awards dinner in April.

One news tidbit Arum dropped—the pricing for the Feb. 22 sequel scrap between WBC heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder and the Gypsy King Tyson Fury, a Top Rank standout. “Yeah, I believe it’s $80, and that was done in consultation with all the providers,” Arum said. “We were fooling around with a lesser price but they said no, with the power of this event, 79.95 was the appropriate price.”

Arum also said he’d like to set up a Terence Crawford versus Conor McGregor one and one deal, one fight in the boxing ring, one in the Octagon. Read about that concept here.

We finished up with some politics chat. The Dems seem to be leaning to Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg. “Let’s see where this Mike Bloomberg thing goes,” Arum said, “and I think Biden would be an ideal President because he’d bring back a degree of normalcy to this country, and after Donald Trump’s four years, that what the country needs.”