Around the Curve with Abe: The Senator Edition

It was a typical Tuesday in the boxing sphere as more social media tango from last night between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia spilled over into today while some false reports of Sergey Kovalev moving up to cruiserweight were reported, then squashed.

All that came second to an announcement that Manny Pacquiao signed a “Full Service representation” deal with Paradigm Sports Management. Most would ask why this is significant and the answer to that is simple, they also manage Conor McGregor.

That’s where this whole thing gets interesting because for a little while now, Conor has injected the idea to the public about the possibility of fighting Pacquiao in a event similar to the one he did with Floyd a few years back.

Let’s look at this from all of the angles. I don’t think this leads to a Connor fight right away but it eventually does down the road. Since the beginning of the month, I have tweeted and wrote that the Pacquiao news would be out during the Wilder versus Fury fight week. This news only represents part of the story, as the other part will more than likely involve Errol Spence Jr. With one fight left on his PBC deal and Spence coming off of that horrific car crash, I think Team Pacquiao feels this may be the best time to face Spence Jr.

Win, lose or draw, the Senator has already solidified his position as an all time great so now it’s about the large payouts to finish up his career.

The new Raider Stadium in Vegas…

..will have a mega fight in 2020, which is almost guaranteed to involve Conor McGregor. Against who will be the question and whether it’s Manny or Floyd (if he actually fights again), one thing is for sure and that is the arena will sell out almost immediately, making it the biggest event of the year.

The final piece to this is Paradigm Sports Management, which represents fighters from the UFC and MMA, specifically some of the bigger names in Bellator. The significance in that is Bellator does business with DAZN and with Manny being a free agent after his next fight, this can be a way that DAZN gets Manny and lines up the Mikey Garcia fight as a “one off” with the company. You can do that fight in Dallas and you can probably expect the same 50k that showed up when Pacquiao beat up on Joshua Clottey in 2010 but with some Mikey fans mixed in.

There is no question that some more Manny Pacquiao news will be coming soon and expect his next fight announcement sometime next week, to get some symbiotic buzz from the Wilder-Fury sequel.