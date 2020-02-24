Around the Curve with Abe: The Heavyweight Edition

This past Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Resort & Casino on ESPN/FOX PPV, Tyson Fury (30-0-1) won the Ring Magazine and WBC Heavyweight title by defeating Deontay Wilder (42-1-1) in what was a most dramatic seventh round TKO.

Many of the of the media and fans across the world thought that the powerful right hand of Wilder would eventually end the fight like it has for most of his previous opponents but Fury (below, in Mikey Williams picture for Top Rank) stood in there just like he said he would and put the type of performance that will be talked about for decades to come.

In the buildup to the rematch, the discussion of a third fight was brought to light, which most didn’t really pay too much attention to, because the thinking was that Wilder would win by KO and that would be the end of that.

The third fight details, which Bob Arum has spoken publicly about, would have the winner of the rematch get 60% while the loser would get 40%, which is different from the 50/50 split they had for Saturday night’s fight.

The rematch had “Super Fight” buzz in Vegas, on Fox and ESPN, with boxing heads and throughout the casual boxing fan community. With an underwhelming undercard, the main event had to deliver and it did in a huge way. The fight was trending #1 worldwide on Twitter and the biggest “A-list” celebrities were in attendance.

There was so much buzz that I felt even more confident in my prediction of the 1.5 million PPV buys that I tweeted out leading up to the fight.

With all of the hype and the record gate that it generated, you have to believe the third fight will be exercised by Wilder and his team as the pot will certainly be that much bigger.

When would a potential third fight happen? Since FOX would control the rights to the third fight (as per Arum), the showdown would be in the summer months and before the start of the regular football season.

I have been saying for months now that a big fight will be hosted in the beautiful new Las Vegas Raiders stadium and this may very well be the fight that lands there. It’s no coincidence that the owner and head coach of the Raiders were in attendance for the heavyweight title fight. If that venue ends up being too big to host the event, then it will most certainly end up at the T-Mobile Arena.

With FOX’s schedule of placing major fights in the second half of the year strategically around other sporting events, July through August sounds like an ideal time for this one to occur and that would be shortly after the rumored fight between Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev in June.

Until then, what will Fury do? I would not be surprised if he is part of the upcoming Wrestlemania event in April to further establish his name and brand in that market with hopes of gaining more fans to follow his journey.

It’s no secret Fury likes to stay busy and he did mention that he wouldn’t mind “fighting” Brock Lesnar in the annual mega event that WWE puts on that draws international attention. I would not be surprised if it has already been seriously discussed, as “Triple H” and his wife were in attendance for the fight as well.

Boxing heads, get ready, as we will get Fury versus Wilder III in the summer and this time, the buildup will have more depth to it, as Wilder will certainly try to right his wrongs and Fury will try to prove it was no fluke and setup a potential fight in the UK against Joshua (if both men remain champions) at the end of the year or at the top of 2021.

