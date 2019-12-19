Angel Garcia Hasn’t Been Silenced; Danny’s Dad Talks Danny vs. Spence

Angel Garcia hit Barclays Center Wednesday, and was mostly a spectator for the presser to hype the Jan. 25, 2020 card topped by his kid, Danny, who meets Ivan Redkach in a welterweight tango which unfolds on Showtime.

Before the Danny Garcia vs. Keith Thurman fight, Angel got some flak for using language some saw as inappropriate.

Wednesday, pop was chill.

But Angel (in above picture by Amanda Westcott) still said his peace, as he can be relied upon to provide. The father/trainer weighed in on several subjects…

—Angel isn’t thinking BIG fights, like versus Manny Pacquiao and/or Errol Spence, because he wants to make sure Danny is purely focused on the Ukraine native Redkach. Does “Crazy Angel,” as he’s known in Instagram, think Spence will be back soon? “After Redkach, we can do Spence, if he’s ready. If it’s me, and someone has an accident like that in my family, I’m gonna tell you to take some years off. Because you don’t fly out of a vehicle at a hundred miles per hour, and say you’re OK two months later. Because I had a motorcycle accident, and I’m still hurting. (That was) 25 years ago!”

–Angel admitted that he’s being more chill, after the brouhaha at Barclays before the Thurman fight. “I said, ‘Danny, I gotta be careful what I say now.’ And besides the point, they took the mics off the coaches. But when I feel like it, I go on Instagram and say something funny!” Note: It’s true…at most of these pressers, fighters are spotlit, and trainers not so much. We saw that in Manhattan last week, Brian McIntyre, a good shit stirrer, was not on the stage for the final presser.

–How many fights for Danny this year? Angel would like three, but two is OK. Last year, Danny fought just once. “The reason why we only fought once was we were supposed to get the fight with Manny Pacquiao,” the trainer said. “It went south of the border, for Thurman. So we waited for no reason.” After Redkach, Angel said he wants a contract, no handshake agreement, for that next big one, versus Pacman or Spence. “I don’t need words, I need black and white, sign on the dotted line!”

—Angel said he thinks Jarrett Hurd, also on that Jan. 25 card, is right to not go to a rematch with Julian Williams. Take your time, he said. He said that Danny didn’t run to a sequel with Thurman, but yes, he does want to circle back to a rematch with the Floridian. “Thurman’s messed up, his hand is messed up, so we gotta focus on Redkach.”

–Angel said “Redkach can throw all the bombs he want, but we gonna throw bombs too. And the thing is, I know Danny can take a shot, but can Redkach take a shot?”