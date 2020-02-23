All About Boxing: Injuries, Prevention, and Rehabilitation

Boxing is one of the most dangerous contact sports one can be involved in. Subjecting yourself to constant hits to the body and head can lead to a variety of injuries that are almost expected of the sport. Cuts and bruises make it to the top of the list when it comes to the most common injuries, along with injuries to the shoulder and hands, and concussions. There are preventative measures that can be taken to lessen the blow- so to speak. First, let’s take a close look at the possible the different injuries and treatments in boxing.

Common injuries and treatments

Cuts and bruises- Cuts and bruises can happen anywhere on the body but are most commonly found on the mouth and nose, over the eye, or on the ribcage. Treatments can vary from the alternation of ice and heat or needing medical treatment such as stitches.

Shoulder injuries- Throwing repetitive punches, and utilizing the traditional boxing stance (often hunched over with rounded shoulders) can lead to injuries of the shoulder involving ligaments, muscles, and tendons. These can be caused by excessive rubbing of the rotator cuff muscles against the top of the shoulder blade. Treatments can include stretching, strength training, ice, rest, and when necessary, the help of a professional.

Hand injuries- Hand injuries are most common when a punch is thrown incorrectly. A “boxer’s fracture” is commonly known as an injury to the hand or wrist from improper alignment during punching. Injuries to the fingers are also common including fractures and breaks. Treatments include realigning any broken bones, adequate rest, and icing the injury.

Sprains- During training or matches, frequent rapid movement can lead to sprains of muscles and ligaments. Boxers are more susceptible to straining muscles in their back, arms, shoulders, ankles, and knees. Treatment includes ice, rest, and gentle stretching.

Concussions- Most people think that concussions can only occur by getting hit in the head when in fact, concussions occur when an impact to the head or body shake the brain within the skull, causing the brain to act abnormally. This can cause headaches,

nausea, delayed reaction time, dizziness, and confusion, otherwise known as brain fog. It is very important to consult a physician specializing in concussions if any of these symptoms are being exhibited. Treatments for a concussion include physical and mental rest.

Injury prevention

There are many things a boxer can do when trying to prevent injury.

Don’t ignore the pain- Pain is a sign that your body needs rest, or something is wrong. Playing through pain can further aggravate an injury and require longer recovery time.

Condition the body- Stretching and strength training will better condition the body and decrease spasms and muscle tension. Excessive fatigue makes one more susceptible to injury.

Wear protective gear- There are many different kinds of protective gear that will drastically decrease injury. These include a head guard, mouth guard, proper gloves,

wraps, groin guards, and chest guards for women.

wraps, groin guards, and chest guards for women. Rest- Adequate rest allows for proper muscle recovery. This allows for more energy, heightened mental capacity, and muscle recovery.

Consult a professional when it comes to technique- A professional coach can teach a boxer proper technique, decreasing the potential for injury.

If there is potential for injury, have it checked out- If, under the impression that any injury is present, it is important to have it checked out by a professional immediately. This will prevent the injury from becoming further aggravated or worse.

Properly wrap your hands- Wrapping your hands properly gives the wrists, hands, and fingers optimal support. This will lessen the possibility of experiencing a boxer’s fracture.

Boxing can be dangerous, but when the proper precautions are followed, the likelihood of injury dramatically decreases and you and your loved ones can feel more comfortable with your participation in the sport. Good luck!