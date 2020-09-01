Worldwide

ALERT! Famed and Fabled Gleason’s Gym Will Re-Open at 5:00AM ET

Hear ye, hear ye, one and all, boxing beings and otherwise.

Gleason’s Gym will re-open at 5:00AM ET, Wednesday, September 2nd. That is Wednesday morning, by appointment only.

Click THIS LINK to get a slot. Please call ahead to book a time, since the gym is limited to 33% capacity.

Call 718-797-2872, to book a workout slot at Gleason’s.

Here is how the “new normal” setup will look. The gym will have 90-minute training slots, 10 of those per day per day. 35 people (ie 33% of capacity) can take part in each 90 minute block.

Walk-ins will be accommodated, if there is space, but booking ahead is much preferred.

NOTE TO ATTENDEES: Please arrive at least 15 minutes prior to scheduled slot so we can take your temperature, and you can fill out a questionnaire. That is required every time you come to the gym. People must wear masks at ALL times, 6-ft social distancing is in effect, sanitizer will be used copiously, wipes too…all measures to ensure maximum health and safety will be utilized!

 

