A NEW TRADITION

Discarded like old scrubs and masks

Their names begin to fade

My pounding brain

Can’t scratch the surface

To release this mounting pain

No mask to hide the dark circles

To protect all that is left

Of a mind and body ravaged

By this virus and its death

I take a bit to think about

The sleepless nights

The sacrifice

That led me here

The fear…

I never felt it

Never blinked

With grit

Determination

Never ever Did I ever think

I would be weighing my family’s health

And The images of breathless

Lonely death

Can’t turn it off

Can’t wash away

For 20 seconds

Calls From family

Pleas for help

It’s a moment of transition

Before I walk into the house

And balance fear and self forgiveness

And remember why I’m in this

To appreciate and reciprocate the

Only love I’ve felt in days

The tears flow easy

They don’t see me

Weighing life and death

And fights for breath

And begging it to please be

Kind and gentle with my family

And my patients, babies and me

So tomorrow And the next day

I can continue with perdition

The moment of transition

that has now become tradition.