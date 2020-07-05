A Letter To America

Hello Americans,

I hope this message finds you all well this weekend. As the token British guy who writes occasionally for NY Fights, I’d like to wish you all a happy, healthy, cohesive, and united Independence Day weekend.

As one of your former colonial overseers, I am no longer bitter or upset that you decided not to be part of our Empire. Since you decided to go your own way, many other countries have taken the same route. The events of the last four years have encouraged many of my fellow citizens to ponder and plot similar paths of escape.

I am not upset about the many things you have given us like hot dogs and bad pizza, the stealing of British talent to populate your films and TV, or the murdering of my own native language. I do not even get too upset when I hear some of your people claim that America’s language is English (it’s not; it’s ours—check the name on the tin). However, I still do not feel like forgiving you for taking John Lennon from us and then killing him. Some things cannot be pardoned.

It has often been thought and said that America is a new type of country, that there is in your borders a type of society entirely different from the older European nations from which many of your traditions and structures have been formed.

I disagree.

I think that instead of being a new type of nation that you are a young one. And, consequently, you are going through many of the growing pains that societies went through as they matured. In short, you are currently going through your difficult teenage years.

But the most-important thing to remember this weekend is, to paraphrase The Newsroom, to remember that America was born with the promise and belief that no matter what happens, it could do better. Your history, like the history of so many nations, is a bloody one, and often unfair. But you were founded on the belief that you could learn from the mistakes and histories of all that came before you. Your politics, set out from the start, were designed to reflect this. I have a great faith in America.

So this weekend, if you can, please think about the words ‘unity’, ‘community’, ‘cohesiveness’, and ‘together.’ You are all people and each of you has something in common with the other.

The last few years have been rough, and the immediate future promises more of the same.

But you will come through it. The foundation of your country is what it could be, and never what it is or was. Yours was the dream of getting it right this time. I like to believe that it still is.

So Happy Independence Day and weekend, America. Please keep on pursuing that happiness. That pursuit, that dream, that belief, is your core. It is, was, and will always be your birthright.

Yours,

Pete Carvill