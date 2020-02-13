8-Week Krav Maga /Self Defense Course Starts Sunday, At Gleason’s Gym in Brooklyn

Starting this Sunday, February 16th, people can learn the art of Krav Maga, the most effective self defense system ever invented.

The instructors at the famed and fabled institution Gleason’s Gym wish to develop a heightened stable state of security by instilling courage and confidence to participants through situational awareness training, risk assessment training, strength and combative technique training.

The training will be conducted by former world champion boxer Yuri Foreman, and Krav Maga instructors who trained in Israel and have been certified by the Chief Instructors for the Israel Defense Forces, Jackie Atkins, Norman Steiner and Dan White.

Participants will attend eight 60-minute classes. The first session will start on Sunday, February 16th at 10am.

A second session will start on Sunday, March 1st at 1pm.

A special Wednesday Drop-In class will also be offered, every Wednesday from 6:30pm-7:30pm. Classes will be taught by Dan White. The cost of each class is $40.

If you miss a class during your eight week course you may make it up at the Wednesday “Drop in Classes.” You can make up a maximum of two classes.

The course cost will be $240.00 for the 8 weekly classes. It should go without saying, but let it be stated: $30 a class, to obtain knowledge that could save your life, or, more likely, increase your confidence level measurably, is a tremendous deal.

You will enjoy being taught by seasoned pros, like Foreman (below).

GET MORE INFO, DOWNLOAD THE SYLLABUS & SIGN UP at Gleason’s website gleasonsgym.com/classes

You can also call the gym at 718 797 2872 or just walk into the gym at 130 Water Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201