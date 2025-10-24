Triple H Reportedly Tells WWE Writers That AI Isn’t Going To Take Over Their Jobs In WWE

A week ago, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE signed their new Senior Director of Creative Strategy, Cyrus Kowsari. Kowsari is leading WWE’s transition to using AI in its programming, whereas Triple H still books the company. This earned WWE some backlash from fans worldwide, who said a multi-billion-dollar company shouldn’t rely on using LLMs to do anything creative.

Understandably, a lot of people working behind the scenes in WWE were also not comfortable with this news, since AI has been consistently pushed as a replacement for actual humans.

Fightful later revealed that WWE has had AI software for quite some time now, but they’re not actually using it much, and especially not for producing new storylines, something Dave’s initial report implied. Later, Dave did say that many misinterpreted his original report. Triple H and Co. weren’t happy with how this story blew up and had to address the situation backstage.

Triple H Told WWE Writers That Their Jobs Are Safe

During a production meeting, Triple H had to assure the WWE writers that AI isn’t taking over their jobs, contrary to what rumors say online. Wrestling Observer Newsletter wrote about this and said:

“Several higher-ups were very unhappy at how the AI story blew up last week, but nobody was able to deny the facts, although they tried to change the subject noting it was for things other than scripting shows. Although that’s true, as last week’s example showed, the idea is also for scripting shows. Right now, publicly, the idea is that AI will be doing the job of a writer’s assistant. But that’s the present and not the plan for the future. AI is studying the creative process and Cyrus Kowsari is studying the creative process. When Paul Levesque (Triple H) was at the production meeting talking about the plans to integrate AI into creative, video, graphics and storytelling, he also said that nobody in the (writers) room will be replaced.”

But despite assurances from the Head of Creative, some people still believe what he said. That’s because WWE has been known to keep its secrets from everyone, including the writers and other employees. TKO has fired a lot of people in wrestling, even those who had been with WWE for a decade.

It’s why these people are still skeptical about AI’s use in wrestling, despite Triple H telling them otherwise.

“Another executive a joke saying that it’s not taking any jobs except saying one person, meant to be a joke since they named a name, but it still got many nervous. People are still worried about it because the trust level has been down since they lied to everyone on the first Rollins injury so now nobody trusts anything about injuries and most believe TKO has no loyalty at all to anyone. Most of the writers learn the business form the ground up, starting as assistants, where they learn the version of company history and creative lessons that the company tells. One person noted that even if it just eliminates some entry-level positions, that would mean fewer new writers being trained.”

It should also be noted that, based on Meltzer’s initial report, at this point in time, AI hasn’t been able to produce any good storylines. Meltzer says it’s because AI didn’t have the latest data about WWE storylines, so it produced absurd angles, but this could change in the future.