Tommaso Ciampa Reportedly Planning To Leave WWE When His Contract Expires In 2026

Tommaso Ciampa might be one of the first WWE superstars to leave the company in 2026.

A new report from Bodyslam+ suggests that Tommaso Ciampa’s WWE contract is set to expire in 2026, and the wrestler has decided not to renew his contract when it ends.

Tommaso Ciampa’s WWE Contract Expiring Soon

Ciampa has been with WWE since 2015. After debuting on the main roster a few years ago, he has yet to achieve a major milestone there.

Bodyslam+ reports that Ciampa’s contract expires soon, and he’s planning to leave the company. Although they’re not sure if Ciampa is going to work for another wrestling promotion, or will take a break instead.

“Sources indicate to Bodyslam that Tommaso Ciampa’s contract is coming up and he plans on finishing his time up with the company without a renewal. It’s unclear if Ciampa chose to not sign a new deal and is planning on going elsewhere or is wanting to take time off without a deal.” These are only rumors for now, and things could definitely change in the future. NYFights will keep fans updated in case there’s a development regarding this story.

Tommaso Ciampa Was A Great Heel In NXT

Ciampa was one of the best heels in the black and gold era of WWE NXT. He’s a former 2-time NXT Champion and has had some of the best rivalries in the brand’s history.

Ciampa and Johnny Gargano have been each other’s tag partners on and off for years, as part of DIY. Currently, both wrestlers are on the main roster, where they work on the SmackDown brand. The wrestler hasn’t been seen with Gargano since the December 19 SmackDown, where they lost to Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov in a tag match. His tag partner, Gargano, however, has been featured consistently on the blue brand. On the first SmackDown of this year, the wrestler challenged Carmelo Hayes for his WWE United States Championship. Despite receiving help from his wife, Candice, during the match, Gargano came up short in his attempt to become the new US Champion. Do you think Ciampa should leave WWE or should he re-sign a new contract with them? Main image credit: Shared Account, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons