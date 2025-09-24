The Miz Says Logan Paul Will Have To Always “Prove Himself” To The World

Logan Paul has been perhaps one of the most hated wrestling personalities in WWE for the past few years. It’s less about his wrestling and more about his real-life controversies that have earned him his bad reputation.

When Paul first showed up in WWE back in 2021, fans wondered how he’d perform in the ring. “The Maverick” surprised everyone during his in-ring debut the next year against Rey and Dominik Mysterio. This officially kickstarted his wrestling career, and since then, Paul has given us some great matches against the likes of Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns.

But there are still many WWE fans who don’t want to see him there. The Miz recently shared his thoughts on Logan Paul and said that he’ll just have to “prove himself” every single time he’s in the ring.

The Miz Talks About Logan Paul And His “Outsider” Status Among Fans

At one point, The Miz was also in the spot Logan Paul is today. No, he wasn’t as controversial as Paul, but wrestlers had disdain toward him early on. The Miz wasn’t a traditional wrestler like many others; he transitioned into wrestling from reality TV. And it was difficult because wrestlers were expected to pay their dues first before they could be put into a higher spot on the card.

In Miz’s case, he was bullied by veterans and even banned from the locker room at one point. The fans didn’t like him much either. He had to continuously prove himself before he could be “accepted,” both by fans and wrestlers alike.

While the bullying and hazing part no longer has a place in WWE, many fans still believe wrestlers have to first earn their spots on television. In Logan’s case, despite being talented in the ring and on the microphone, many in the WWE Universe still don’t accept him as a “wrestler.” They believe he’s an outsider, and regarding this, The Miz also shared his thoughts.

On the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast with O’Shea Jackson Jr. & TJ Jefferson, The A-Lister said Paul will have to prove everyone wrong who thinks he doesn’t belong in the ring. He’ll just have to do it over and over again, just like The Miz did a long time ago.

“Look what Logan Paul’s doing right now, he’s an outsider right? Who was the first outsider? Who was the first person that came into this industry and literally nobody wanted? “Because let’s face it, we’re a pact here, we’re a family here in wrestling, and nobody comes into our family just to be a 15 minutes of fame, we wanna see if you wanna earn it. We wanna see if you’re a mainstay, that you wanna be here, that you have a love for this business. “So I had to prove myself to everyone and continue having to prove myself just like Logan Paul is going to have to continue having to prove himself every time he goes out to that ring.”

Paul is currently on hiatus from WWE. He last wrestled at Clash in Paris, where he lost to John Cena.

Main image credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire