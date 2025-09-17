Stephanie Vaquer Says Rey Mysterio Inspired Her To Become A Wrestler

Fans know that Stephanie Vaquer was born in San Fernando, Chile. She has been a lifelong wrestling fan and has always wanted to become a wrestler.

But do they know who inspired her to get into the world of professional wrestling? During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, the current Raw superstar talked about her wrestling inspiration.

Stephanie Vaquer Saved Money To See Rey Mysterio Perform

Stephanie started by talking about saving for a WWE event in Chile back when she was a child. She had asked her parents about buying tickets to the show, but they said, “No, we don’t have money.”

But Stephanie really wanted to go to this show to see Rey Mysterio and started selling hot dogs in her neighborhood to save money. Unfortunately, the tickets were sold out (it was the first time WWE had come to Chile).

WWE later announced another show in Chile, just one day before the original one. And this time, Vaquer made it. She couldn’t see Rey Mysterio from up close, but it was a great experience for her.

“When I was, I think 12, WWE in Chile for the first time. I talked with my sister and I say, ‘I really want to go.’ We don’t have money, so I talk with my parents. ‘No, we don’t have money.’ I start to sell hot dogs in my neighborhood, and when I take all the money and save the money for that ticket, sold out. I cry for, like, three days. I cry a lot and say, ‘No, I really want to go and see Rey Mysterio. I’m a big fan.’ I remember three days after, WWE in TV say, ‘Okay, we have a new day, but one day before that show.’ So, I buy the ticket and I go and I see Rey Mysterio.”

We ran the dates through Cagematch, and it seems she was talking about 2008, because that’s when WWE did shows in Chile: one on February 13 and then on the 14th. Around this time, Stephanie was 15 years old.

Rey Mysterio Was A Huge Inspiration For Her

Stephanie continued and said that Mysterio was an inspiration to her. Because he made it to the top, she believed she could follow in his footsteps. And she wasn’t wrong. She said:

“And now I talk with Rey Mysterio my history like, ‘Yeah, I’m a big fan because you-’ he is amazing. He make me believe you can take your dream and really do it. Many people say you think a woman in a tough sport, like skinny, short. And born in a country with no professional wrestling. So everybody’s like, ‘Oh, impossible.’ No. If Rey Mysterio can have a match with Big Show, big guys, and win, why I can’t do that?” (H/T Wrestlepurists)

A lot of fans really like Stephanie today and have high hopes for her for the future. She’s only 32 years old and has won the NXT Women’s Title as well as the NXT Women’s North American Championship. In a few days, Vaquer will be taking on Iyo Sky for the vacant Women’s World Championship.

Main image credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire