Seth Rollins Talks About John Cena Reaching Out To Him After Fake Knee Injury Angle

An angle done so well, people think it’s real. That rarely happens in wrestling anymore. The times have drastically changed, and everything is speculated as being some sort of work.

There’s also this pattern to even turn blunders into “work” from WWE. This recently happened when R-Truth was released, and then Triple H tried to claim it was a masterstroke from his side. When in reality, he had just upset many in the locker room, so WWE had to rectify their error. A common way to work the fans is to fake injuries. It’s usually easy to tell when a wrestler is faking it for the sake of a storyline or when they’re actually hurt. Last year, Seth Rollins did the same after his match against LA Knight on Saturday Night Main Event, where it was reported he had suffered a knee injury. Over the next few weeks, Rollins did his best to sell the injury.

John Cena Checked In On Seth Rollins After His Knee “Injury”

In July 2025, Seth Rollins wrestled LA Knight on SNME. He lost the match, but there was a spot where he seemed to have injured his knees after a springboard. Fans were worried because Rollins was holding his knee, indicating that he was injured. He had a history of knee injuries, and fans were convinced he was out for a long time.

WWE claimed he’d be gone for nine months, and even Fightful Select claimed that this wasn’t part of a storyline. Later, Dave Meltzer said that the injury was real. It just didn’t happen during the match against LA Knight.

Rollins wore knee braces everywhere for some time, and most fans believed he was really injured. This includes John Cena, who reached out to him. Rollins couldn’t tell him he was just working the crowd, he said during an interview with Sports Illustrated.

“John reached out and I had to do my best to wiggle around it. But John and I are cut from the same cloth, so when he saw the final outcome, he was very happy, he was proud in a way. So I think at the end of the day it all works itself out.” (H/T Wrestletalk)

Seth Rollins Cashed In His Money In The Bank Briefcase Against CM Punk At SummerSlam 2025

The big reveal came at SummerSlam 2025, where Seth Rollins cashed in his MITB on CM Punk, who had just won the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther. Many believed it was one of the best works of Rollins’ career, especially in today’s time, when kayfabe is really hard to maintain.

Currently, Seth Rollins is in his 2nd World Heavyweight Championship reign. He last defended his title belt against LA Knight and CM Punk at Clash in Paris, where Becky Lynch helped him retain.

Main image credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire