Report: WWE Planning Several New NXT Main Roster Call-Ups

On this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw, Michael Cole said Je’Von Evans, who currently works for NXT, will soon become a free agent. But he isn’t the only NXT star who’ll be joining the main roster in the coming weeks.

Reports suggest that those NXT stars who were part of John Cena’s retirement show, almost all of them are heading towards the main roster. The company reportedly has been impressed with their work, and considering how the fans reacted to them on Saturday Night’s Main Event, people in the back think these stars are ready to join Raw/SmackDown.

NXT’s Joe Hendry, Oba Femi, And Sol Ruca Will Join The Main Roster Soon

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that the company was happy with the reaction Joe Hendry, Sol Ruca, and Oba Femi received at Saturday Night’s Main Event this month.

These four wrestlers were handpicked by John Cena to be a part of his last show. Meltzer says these wrestlers were already main-roster bound before, but Saturday Night’s Main Event sped things up as the audience approved of these stars there. Here’s what he said:

“Joe Hendry and Sol Ruca, they’re all on the list. I don’t know when Sol Ruca’s coming, but number one, they put her over Bayley. I was told on the Sunday right after that show that all of those guys, when they got over, Oba Femi is too even though he’s the champion right now. They see Oba Femi as like a major main eventer.

But all of those people that were on that show, the key was that when they got over to the ‘real’ audience, to the large audience that watched John Cena, it sped everything up. “That was the thing. All those guys were going to be up anyway, but there’s a perception that, ‘Well, they’re big in their little bowl.’ But when you see them on the big bowl and they’re really over, that changed a lot of opinions real fast.”

PWInsider confirmed what Meltzer said on their website as well. They wrote:

“You can expect all the NXT talents that were spotlighted at the John Cena retirement show to be main roster bound sooner than later.”

Another NXT star who’s moving to the main roster is Trick Williams. He recently made his SmackDown debut on the December 19 tapings. WWE fans should expect more similar debuts in the upcoming weeks.