Naomi Announces Pregnancy On Raw, Relinquishes Her Title

2025 has been a huge year for Naomi so far. Not only did she become Ms. Money in the Bank earlier this year, she also successfully cashed it in during the second Evolution premium live event against Iyo Sky to become a 3-time WWE Women’s World Champion.

However, she only had a short reign with the title. On the August 18, 2025, edition of Monday Night Raw, Naomi returned to address the fans. She revealed she was pregnant and as a result, would have to relinquish her title belt.

Naomi Announced Her Pregnancy On Monday Night Raw

When WWE announced Naomi wasn’t medically cleared to defend her Women’s Title against Iyo Sky on August 11, some fans were worried. Most believed it was a work because this was a sudden announcement, and nobody had reported her being injured.

On the latest Raw, Naomi showed up, and fans saw a preview from Stephanie McMahon’s What’s Your Story? podcast on the titantron, where Naomi and Jimmy announced their pregnancy.

“We need y’all to proceed with caution. Because there is a baby on board. We all the way pregnant!”

This was an emotional moment for Naomi, but she quickly got back into character and lashed out at Adam Pearce. Naomi also said she’s coming back for the title belt post-pregnancy.

This was her third Women’s Title reign. However, this wasn’t the first time she had to relinquish her championship. Back in 2017, she suffered a knee injury, which forced her to vacate the title belt.

In May 2022, Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out on WWE due to creative frustrations with Vince McMahon and were stripped of the title. She made her return to the company last year and has been positioned as a dominant, edgy heel. Her Proceed With Caution gimmick won a lot of fans over.

Naomi Recently Said She Feels Ready To Have Kids

She did, however, foreshadow her own pregnancy during another appearance on Stephanie’s What’s Your Story podcast. Jimmy revealed that he and Naomi had discussed having children while she was away from WWE.

“Because when she stepped away… it was family talk. We was thinking about starting. Because when she left, it was like, ‘All right, I think I’m done wrestling.’ But then, like, she said, something lit up in, ‘I’m not done yet.’” (H/T PW Mania)

Naomi talked about women’s wrestling in WWE and how much it has progressed over the years. Earlier, Naomi felt the division needed her, but now, there are so many talented wrestlers on the roster. And now, she feels she could take a break to start a family.

“The women, I always felt like I had this time crunch on me. But now the women are showing and I really feel like, if I wanted to stop and go have a baby, we can do it… 16 years ago, you didn’t feel like you could do that. That’s for sure. I feel like it was a wrap. Yeah, baby, you’re done.”

Naomi is married to fellow wrestler Jimmy Uso in real life. She’s the stepmother to Jimmy’s two children from a previous relationship. This was also the second time in recent years that a wrestler had to give up their title belt due to pregnancy. Becky Lynch did the same in 2020, when she and Seth Rollins announced their pregnancy. This came right after Asuka won the Money in the Bank briefcase.