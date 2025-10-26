Maven On Why He Doesn’t Watch WWE Anymore: “It Just Hurts Too Much”

WWE’s overall product has changed a lot over the past few years, especially since Triple H took over. Stars who were barely shown on television have started to see more consistent screen time, the in-ring quality has also improved a lot, and there have also been changes production-wise as well.

His booking isn’t perfect by any means, but fans can notice how WWE feels different compared to previous eras. It’s also a reason why many lapsed fans now tune into the product, and likewise, why a lot of people have stopped watching WWE (although this number may be small).

Recently, Maven Huffman talked about the problems with WWE today in a YouTube video. He’s always been a huge fan himself and listed all of the reasons why he can no longer watch WWE.

Maven On What’s Wrong With WWE Today

Maven started working for WWE in 2001 after winning Tough Enough that same year. He didn’t become a major star, but had his fair share of big moments in wrestling. Maven said that WWE has now shifted in a new direction, and it seems “more of a corporate product.” It’s true because there are sponsorships everywhere, from Cash App sponsoring the Money in the Bank briefcase to Prime becoming a ring sponsor in 2024.

He then criticized the current state of wrestling in WWE, saying every performance “look[s] like a pre rehearsed dance.” He also talked about Vince McMahon and said that the overall product was better under him. He later clarified that he doesn’t mean he should be brought back, but that Vince was a fan himself and knew how to book shows from a fan’s perspective.

But these aren’t the main reasons why he no longer watches WWE. The thing is, a lot of retired pro-wrestlers don’t leave the business because they don’t want to work anymore, but rather, it’s their bodies that can’t keep up with their performances.

Wrestling itch is a real thing, and it’s also the same for Maven. But he knows he can’t get back into the ring, so he avoids watching WWE completely.

“Since my release in 2005 I truly grew bitter towards the business,” Maven admitted. “And though I’ve exorcized those demons… it’s still something that whenever I watch… I can still trick my brain into thinking you can still do that, even though I know I can’t… And it just hurts too much. It’s hard to see a business that I love, a business that I’ve given so much of myself to given my body over to actually move on and be not only fine without me, but better off without me.” (H/T Wrestlingnews.co)

Fans can watch Maven’s YouTube video, where he discussed all of this below: