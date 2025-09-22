Kurt Angle Admits “There’s No Way In Hell” He Can Face John Cena In 2025

It doesn’t seem like Kurt Angle will be returning to the ring for a match against John Cena. The former WWE Champion, who only has five more dates left till retirement, recently faced Brock Lesnar at WWE Wrestlepalooza. And to the shock of everyone, John Cena lost the match. This was his fifth loss in 2025.

There are only a few more matches Cena will have before tying up his boots, and one of the stars fans would’ve loved to see him wrestle is Kurt Angle. Both wrestlers have a lengthy history together. But unfortunately, Angle retired a couple of years ago and is in no shape to return, as he said recently.

Kurt Angle Says He Can’t Return For A Match Against John Cena

On the Off the Ropes with Jonathan Coachman show, Angle called John Cena the “Greatest of All Time.” Fans will remember that Angle was Cena’s first opponent on the main roster. While he lost the match, this was an iconic moment for Cena, who would go on to become the face of the WWE in the following years.

The Olympic Gold Medalist praised Cena’s longevity in wrestling and being able to do so many great things consistently. Reflecting on his past with Cena, Angle said he’d have loved to retire Cena, but he’s in no shape to wrestle another match, so this would never happen.

“I wouldn’t have minded being John Cena’s last match – but there’s no way in hell I can get in that ring right now, so it’s not gonna happen. But it would have been pretty cool.” (H/T Wrestletalk)

Kurt Angle’s Health Issues Prevent Him From Wrestling Ever Again

Some weeks back, when Angle was a guest on The Undertaker’s Six Feet Under podcast, he revealed the long-term effects of his many neck injuries. He said that to this day, he feels chronic pain in his hands and has mobility issues. This makes it impossible for him to return anymore.

The last time Cena and Angle shared the ring was back in 2017 as part of Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown at Survivor Series. They were against each other, and Angle’s team got the victory. While Angle is a major part of Cena’s rise in WWE, both wrestlers haven’t had a singles match since the January 2, 2006, edition of Monday Night Raw.

John Cena Will Retire On Saturday Night Main Event In December 2025

John Cena has wrestled more matches this year (13 so far) than he did in the past 3 years combined. Cena has been giving his all in his final year in wrestling, which includes taking a very upsetting loss against Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza recently, turning heel for the first time in over a decade, and even becoming a record-breaking 17-time World Champion in WWE.

Cena only has 5 more dates left now: Crown Jewel on October 11, Monday Night Raw on November 10 and 17, Survivor Series on November 29, and Saturday Night Main Event on December 13. It’ll be interesting to see which WWE superstar the company books to be John Cena’s final opponent when he retires at the end of this year.

Main image credit: IMAGO / PicturePerfect