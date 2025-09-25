Jeff Hardy Says Winning The NXT Tag Team Championship Is One Of His Goals

Is Jeff Hardy teasing a return to WWE? In a recent interview on the I Love Wrestling podcast, The Charismatic Enigma spoke about one of his goals in wrestling, and that’s to win the NXT Tag Team Championship.

While The Hardy Boyz are currently signed to TNA and are their TNA World Tag Team Champions, Jeff said that he’d like to come back to NXT and lift another championship gold.

Jeff Hardy Wants To Win The NXT Tag Team Championship At Some Point

Jeff Hardy is most certainly going to the WWE Hall of Fame eventually. His contributions to wrestling cannot be overstated. He has always a fan-favorite, and at one point, the most popular wrestler in the WWE as well. He is charismatic and does well on the microphone as well.

Hardy has won multiple championship belts in WWE, including the World Title on three occasions. Jeff hasn’t yet had a proper run in NXT, and while many fans still consider it a developmental brand, WWE has consistently tried to raise its stock by giving us cameos from main-roster stars such as Seth Rollins, Charlotte, Finn Balor, and more.

On the I Love Wrestling podcast, Jeff Hardy said that he’d love to win the NXT Tag Team Titles at some point in his career. Hardy has only had two matches in the NXT brand, both as a TNA wrestler.

“Over a year ago, if not two years ago, I kinda was meditating and manifesting the thought of us showing up in NXT, and sure enough, that eventually happened. Definitely for me, to be the NXT Champions is on my list of things to accomplish.” (H/T WrestlePurists)

He first showed up on the February 25 edition of the show and teamed up with his brother, Matt, to defeat No Quarter Catch Crew. His next match was a TNA World Tag Team Title defense against the team of Axiom and Nathan Frazer, which The Hardy Boyz won.

Jeff Hardy Wants To Have A Final Run In WWE Before Retirement

Considering TNA has an ongoing working relationship with WWE and both brands are trading their wrestlers regularly, it wouldn’t be surprising if Jeff Hardy actually achieves this goal.

His final full-time stint in WWE was from 2017 to 2021, where he left on bad terms. WWE had asked Jeff to go to rehab after they suspected he was breaking their Wellness Policy. But Hardy refused to pick up their calls and was released as a result. He spent the next few years working for AEW and eventually left alongside his brother in 2024.

Earlier this year, Matt even said that Jeff wants to return to WWE one more time to “right the wrongs.”

“He’s very happy to be going back and I feel like he wants to right the wrongs, he wants to leave on a good note, no more erratic behavior. He wants to go back and show them who he is.”

Even Jeff himself said that he would love to have a major match in the company before his retirement. At this time, there are currently no rumors about Jeff and Matt heading to WWE. Their TNA contracts will expire in November this year, and perhaps then, The Hardy Boyz could return for one final run.