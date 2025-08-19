Jade Cargill: “We Wanted to Use Mace” At Evolution 2025

Jade Cargill and Naomi recently finished their months-long feud at Evolution 2025 in a No Holds Barred match. Bianca Belair was the special guest referee for this match. It was a brutal match, and it made sense because of the personal animosity between both wrestlers (like between Matt Riddle and CM Punk in real life).

It was one of the most brutal women’s matches in recent WWE history, but according to Cargill, she and Naomi had planned a lot more than what came to fruition.

Naomi Attacked Jade Cargill In November 2024

Let’s start with some backstory first. Jade Cargill and Naomi were part of the Big Three in WWE, which also included Belair. But in November 2024, Cargill was suddenly injured backstage. She was one-half of the Women’s Tag Team Champion at that time, so Naomi took her spot.

Fightful Select reported that Cargill was suffering a real injury behind the scenes. A few months later, she returned in March, and that’s when Naomi also confessed that she planned this attack. She was just jealous of the partnership between Cargill and Belair and wanted to save the trio. This led to a WrestleMania match between the two, where Cargill emerged victorious. But they weren’t done with each other just yet. After winning Money in the Bank, Naomi attacked Cargill again to reignite their feud.

Jade Cargill Wanted To Use Mace & Razors At Evolution 2025

It all started with Bianca, so their feud couldn’t finish without her. She served as the special guest referee during this bout, which was brutal. The match had everything from a kendo stick to a steel chair, to incredible shows of strength and many near falls. It was one of the best matches of the night.

It was a hardcore match through and through, but Jade Cargill and Naomi wanted to do more. Cargill recently told Metro UK that they wanted to use pepper sprays and razors as well.

“There was so much we wanted to use that was asked. We wanted to use mace, that was going to be tough. And then we wanted to use razors, and that was going to be tough, but I welcome it!” (H/T Metro)

However, WWE declined their request due to safety concerns. Pepper sprays sting a lot and are used as a legitimate form of self-defense. But it’s a spray, so if any of the fans had been hit by it, it would’ve been a PR nightmare for the company.

“I wish we were able to use the mace. [But] we gotta think about the crowd, we don’t want anybody in the crowd to be maced, because mace goes so far. That would’ve been wild! The whole first front row would have been lit with mace!”

Even though Naomi lost on the show, she didn’t leave home empty-handed. During the main event between Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship, Naomi cashed in her briefcase and won the match. She’s on her third Women’s World Title reign now.

Main image credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire