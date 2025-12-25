This WWE Superstar Fulfilled The Most Make-A-Wishes In 2025

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is seen as the modern-day John Cena by a lot of fans. The way he carries himself and speaks about the company, it wouldn’t be wrong to say he’s the face of the company today.

Most fans know that John Cena has the most Make-A-Wish contributions of any other celebrity in the world. But what about this year? A report says Cody Rhodes granted more Make-A-Wishes than anyone else in WWE, which also includes The Cenation Leader.

Cody Rhodes Granted More Make-A-Wishes In WWE This Year Than Everyone

This comes from Fightful Select, which reported that Cody Rhodes fulfilled more Make-A-Wishes than his WWE peers this year.

“WWE sources indicated that Cody Rhodes fulfilled the most Make-A-Wishes of any WWE Superstar in 2025. “

It’s the Holiday season for everyone, but Cody Rhodes is probably not getting much peace. He’s feuding with Drew McIntyre in what is one of the most personal feuds of the year.

Both wrestlers don’t see eye to eye and they’ve taken their rivalry outside the ring, with The American Nightmare even showing up at Drew’s house the other day. McIntyre was initially suspended by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, but upon Cody’s request, he’s been reinstated.

SPOILER WARNING: The following section reveals results from an upcoming SmackDown episode. Skip this part if you prefer to avoid spoilers.

Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre is set for the January 9 SmackDown, where they’ll battle in a Three Stages of Hell match for the World Heavyweight Championship. Rhodes has been the reigning champion since defeating John Cena at SummerSlam earlier this year.

Main image credit: Imago