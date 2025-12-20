Cody Rhodes Cut One Of The Best Promos Of His Career On SmackDown This Week

Cody Rhodes just cut one of the best promos of his career on WWE SmackDown.

A few days back, when Nick went to Drew’s house to discuss his reinstatement on SmackDown, The Scottish Warrior rejected his deal and proposed a few ideas of his own. First, Cody had to agree not to attack McIntyre before their upcoming World Championship match, and second, he’d get to pick the stipulation for their bout.

Cody Rhodes Will Face Drew McIntyre Again For The World Title, But Can’t Touch Him Until Their Match

On the 12/19 SmackDown, Cody Rhodes and Nick Aldis had a segment, with Aldis blaming Cody for forcing him to accept a bad deal from Drew McIntyre. He wasn’t happy that Rhodes attacked McIntyre at his home.

Aldis said that if McIntyre agrees to the terms he initially proposed (apologizing to the referee he attacked and paying a fine), Cody can’t touch him, or he’ll lose his World Title. Cody then cut a great promo and reminded Aldis who he is talking to. He said:

“I feel like you’ve forgotten who you’re talking to. You should say my name because you know it. I’m the one who sent the tweet that changed the game. I’m the one who came back here and won the Royal Rumble, not once but twice. I’m the reigning King of the Ring. I unseated the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. I even defeated the greatest of all time, John Cena, for this title. I’m QB1, dam*it.”

Fans can watch the full segment below:

McIntyre also responded after Nick and Cody’s segment and said he’ll take the title away from him:

EXCLUSIVE: @DMcIntyreWWE responds after Undisputed WWE Champion @CodyRhodes agrees to the stipulation that he will be stripped of his title if he touches McIntyre. pic.twitter.com/ecklFJPXg8 — WWE (@WWE) December 20, 2025

Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre have been feuding for some time now. On the November 7 edition of SmackDown, McIntyre attacked Cody and the match official during the main event, which led to his suspension. Rhodes has already defeated McIntyre twice this year on WrestlePalooza and Saturday Night’s Main Event.

