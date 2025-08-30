Cody Rhodes Announces The Birth Of His Second Daughter

This year has been really good for Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare started 2025 as the WWE Champion, and while he lost the title belt to John Cena at the Grandest Stage of Them All, he managed to regain the belt at SummerSlam.

He’s the biggest babyface WWE has today, and it seems like he’s really at the top of the world. Recently, Cody and Brandi Rhodes welcomed their second child. It came as a surprise to fans, because nobody even knew the couple was pregnant.

Cody Rhodes & Brandi Rhodes Announced The Birth Of Their Second Daughter

Rhodes has been missing in action since August , and it’s likely due to the birth of Leilani Ella Runnels. The couple first shared this news on social media on August 29.

Cody and Brandi have been together since 2011. The couple tied the knot in September 2013. Their first child, Liberty Iris Runnels, was born on June 18, 2021.

While the couple had announced their first pregnancy on AEW television, fans didn’t know anything about their second pregnancy. Cody and Brandi had decided to keep things under wraps, and the first time fans heard of their second baby’s birth was through the couple themselves. Although the wrestler did foreshadow the birth of his second daughter during a recent interview with Bill Simmons, where he accidentally said he has two kids:

Bill Simmons: “How old are your — you have one kid, or two?” Cody Rhodes: “Two — no one. I’m sorry, one. Sorry, I don’t know why [I said two].”

Cody Rhodes Is Currently In A Storyline With Drew McIntyre

So what’s next for Cody Rhodes? As fans know, he’s the WWE Champion. He’s in currently his second reign with the title, winning it from John Cena at this year’s SummerSlam. With the birth of his second daughter, Rhodes will likely be away from the ring for some time, but he should return to the ring soon.

In storyline, he’s currently out due to the brutal attack from Drew McIntyre on Friday Night SmackDown. When the champ returns again, he will want payback from The Scottish Warrior.

Drew McIntyre is also a two-time WWE Champion, and he’s one of the best heels they have today. Putting him up against Rhodes, their biggest babyface, only makes sense. For now, Rhodes isn’t competing at WWE’s upcoming Clash in Paris PLE, but rumors suggest Randy Orton could try to settle his score with Drew on the show.

If Cody returns in the next few weeks, WWE could potentially book his match against Drew McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza, which will be the first PLE to air live on ESPN’s DTC network.

Main image credit: IMAGO / MediaPunch