Bron Breakker Sends A Message To CM Punk On Monday Night Raw

Bron Breakker had some strong words for CM Punk on this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw.

After Seth Rollins got injured at Crown Jewel, plans changed for the World Heavyweight Championship. Now, Bron Breakker and CM Punk are in a feud and they’ve got a title match on January 5, 2026.

Breakker attacked Punk on last week’s Raw and cut a solid promo against him this week.

Bron Breakker Gives A Spoiler About His Upcoming Match With CM Punk

On Raw, Bron Breakker said this to CM Punk in a pre-recorded promo:

“Now that I finally got the real CM Punk to show up to work, after your little spiel last week, I went down to the ring. I cut you in half. I took your championship away from you, and I held it up high. And it was everything that I thought it would be. And that is easy.

So you think now that we have some sort of personal vendetta, because I threw out a couple of BS lines about your family, when the reality is, you don’t care about your wife. You never cared about anybody in your entire life except yourself. You self self-centered piece of trash. But I’m going to do you a solid.

I’m going to stroke your ego here for a second. We’re going to make this all about you. Because what kind of CM Punk is going to show up on January 5th? Is this going to be this watered-down, 2025 version? Or is it going to be The Best in the World? But, either way, on January 5th, the results will be the same.

I am inevitable! I am the mountain you cannot climb! I am the dog that you cannot outrun! And in the wise words of you, ‘I’m only here to make money.’ Well, I hope you saved all your money and cashed all your checks. Because after the match is over on January 5th, and I’m the new Heavyweight Champion of the world, you won’t be worth a dollar to anyone.”

This was one of the best promos of Bron Breakker’s career so far.

After the main event, where Punk teamed up with Rey Mysterio against Bronson Reed and Austin Theory, Breakker showed up again and attacked Punk like last week.

WWE has been building Breakker’s character for months now, and many fans think he’ll dethrone CM Punk to become the new World Heavyweight Champion next year.

Main image credit: WWE