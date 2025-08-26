Bishop Dyer Talks About WWE’s Contract Tactic: “They Lowball You”

Bishop Dyer, formerly known as Baron Corbin in WWE, recently sat down with Jonathan Coach on Sirius XM’s Off The Ropes show, and discussed his time with the company. He has previously criticized the WWE on several occasions, and this time, Bishop Dyer talks about WWE’s contract tactic to lowball wrestlers during negotiations.

Bishop Dyer’s WWE Release Surprised Everyone

Bishop Dyer joined WWE in 2012 and worked in NXT for a few years. At that time, he was still doing the Lone Wolf gimmick that got popular with the fans. A few years later, in 2016, Dyer was called up to WWE’s main roster.

He was never pushed as a main event Superstar, although there was a time when the higher-ups were really into him. Fans will remember that Dyer won the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2017, but he failed to win the World Title. At that time, backstage heat stopped his push.

Dyer floated on the mid-card scene for a few years until his eventual release last year. By the end of his WWE career, Dyer had become one of the safest wrestlers in the entire company. During an interview with Chris Van Vliet earlier this year, the wrestler even said that the plan was for him to become a WWE Champion, but for some reason, it couldn’t happen. Some reports attribute his backstage heat as the problem here.

When Dyer was released on November 1, 2024, some fans were genuinely surprised. After all, he had been with the company for over a decade, and most people saw him as a WWE lifer. In the same interview with Chris, Dyer claimed that one person in WWE didn’t want him there, and they were probably the reason he was released, along with others.

Bishop Dyer Talks About WWE Lowballing Wrestlers During Contract Negotiations

On the Off The Ropes show, Bishop Dyer talked about WWE’s contact tactic to lowball wrestlers whose contracts are up by reducing their screen time.

“When you get closer to your contract ending, ‘Hey, I’m six months from my contract being up and I’m now I’m not on TV.’ It’s not a coincidence. It’s written that way.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

When its time to negotiate, the company would try to persuade wrestlers into signing bad deals by telling them they haven’t been used in some time.

“So now, when they present you the contract, they go, ‘Well, you haven’t been on TV in two months.’ Yeah, but I was two and half years prior to this. So, they lowball you. Like, it’s a business. I get it, it is what it is. It’s the nature of the beast.”

While what Dyer said was true in his case, there are also stars like Ricochet, Edge, and more recently, Karrion Kross, who was part of SummerSlam right before his departure from WWE.

Main image credit: IMAGO / osnapix