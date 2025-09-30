5 Best Pro Wrestling Games That Fans Still Love Today

Ask any pro wrestling fan in the world, and they’ll all agree that wrestling is their favorite thing to watch (playing wrestling games would probably be a close second). Now, fans might enjoy watching these stars perform for them every week and go to great lengths to make sure they’re outperforming themselves, but not a lot of people can follow in their footsteps.

For as much fame and money this profession can make one (ask Brock Lesnar, who was paid millions of dollars for practically staying at home), it’s also a brutal lifestyle. Everyone has heard of the hectic travel schedule and painful rehab for wrestlers to overcome, but there’s also mental pressure, uncertainty of success, and the luck factor that comes into it. That’s the life of a professional wrestler.

While not everyone can be a pro wrestler, perhaps the closest thing to becoming one (without the plethora of issues that come with this profession) is by playing games. There are a lot of them to choose from, but these are some of the best pro wrestling games in history.

Gaming in 2025 is wild. From unbelievable lifelike graphics bringing endless fun, to an entirely new thriving marketplace, so much has changed. Looking at popular games like Battlefield 6, players can look to secure a Battlefield 6 boost to propel them further. Wrestling is no different.

WWE SmackDown Vs Raw 2006

Release date: November 14, 2005

Platform: PlayStation 2 and PSP

While fans have some genuine criticism towards SmackDown vs Raw 2006, it’s still one of the best wrestling games considering fans got a General Manager mode (the first wrestling game to ever have it), competed with other players online, and the stamina and momentum meter just added more realism to the game.

They also introduced “Buried Alive” as a playable match type, where, just like The Undertaker on television, players would beat their opponent and bury them in a casket to secure the victory.

WWE 2K19

Release date: October 9, 2018

Platform: Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One

WWE 2K19 did everything perfectly in terms of simulating an actual wrestling match. The next few installments in the series weren’t so good, and that could very well be a reason why 2K19 was considered the most “balanced” out of the other wrestling games.

The MyCareer Mode was improved in this one. Universe Mode worked smoothly. You got to relive Daniel Bryan’s greatest moments with the Showcase Mode. While there’s no online support for this wrestling game anymore and its roster is outdated, fans can still enjoy it for its gameplay.

WWE 2K14

Release date: October 29, 2013

Platform: PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360

WWE 2K14 allowed players to add custom theme songs for wrestlers; it had great depth in terms of roster and provided a Showcase mode that allowed fans to relive some of the best matches in the 30-year history of WrestleMania. Many 2K wrestling games have been released since, and 2K24 also featured a “40 Years of WrestleMania” mode but couldn’t compete with its decade-old predecessor.

WWF No Mercy

Release date: November 17, 2000

Platform: Nintendo 64

Despite being released over 25 years ago, WWF No Mercy is still considered one of the best pro wrestling games ever created. It’s old, but people still have so much fun playing it on their Nintendo.

The grappling system, CAW mode, and storylines made the game so good at that time. It even had a multiplayer mode so people could enjoy the game with their friends.

WWE SmackDown! Here Comes The Pain

Release date: October 27, 2003

Platform: PlayStation 2

Why is Here Comes the Pain so highly regarded among fans when it comes to wrestling games? Well, for once, you could say it’s because of Scott Steiner! He made his SmackDown series debut with this game. But, jokes aside, there are other reasons why Here Comes the Pain is so popular to this day.

The Season Mode is probably the biggest one, where you go on a year-long journey with the wrestler of your choice, decide your own storylines and matches, and compete as them in weekly shows and PPVs.