Andrade Discusses His Current Contract Situation With WWE For The First Time Since Release

Andrade’s first interview post-WWE release is out now. The 36-year-old wrestler discussed his departure from WWE and the controversy surrounding his release while speaking to DeporTV.

Andrade Says His Lawyers Are Negotiating With WWE About His Non-Compete

Andrade revealed that he was happy with his previous AEW stint. But he returned to WWE because his ex-wife, Charlotte Flair, worked there. Unfortunately, the couple ended up separating in June 2024.

There were also rumors that Andrade was suspended a few months back, due to WWE’s Wellness Policy Violation. He talked about that as well, saying he took banned substances that are legal in Mexico but not in America.

“I returned to WWE a year and a half ago, I was in AEW, and at that time I was happy earning millions but I was married. My ex-wife’s name is Charlotte Flair and the idea was to return to WWE, to be with her, and many things happened. We got divorced and I was not comfortable in some things, I had a warning call because many medicines and supplements that in Mexico can be consumed but not there. We have certain restrictions on recipes that we cannot consume as athletes because of doping and things like that. I was also a little annoyed.”

He wanted to get out of WWE, and the company agreed to release him as well. However, when he turned up on All Elite Wrestling during Dynamite’s 6-year anniversary, the company enforced their one-year non-compete clause that wouldn’t let him compete worldwide. Andrade had changed his lawyer after his divorce from Charlotte, and his new attorney had missed this clause (transcription courtesy of Fightful.com)

“I talked to WWE, we reached an agreement to leave WWE and we ended up in the best way in that time. Then I returned to AEW, I imagine they didn’t like WWE (that he returned to AEW), I really don’t know. I’m very grateful to WWE. Since the lawyer I had was also my ex-wife’s lawyer, you can’t use the same lawyer anymore. The contract I signed, the lawyer did not realize a clause of 12 months without competition, and from there they took that clause. Right now we are in that phase.”

Many fans have called out WWE for this. Andrade said he and his lawyers are working on reaching an agreement with the company, and he wouldn’t wrestle for 90 days once both parties agree to the deal.

“It wouldn’t be a year, we’re negotiating. I’m going to be 3 months inactive and I can’t compete worldwide.”

Andrade said he and WWE are close to reaching an agreement, and all that’s left is for WWE to agree to it. You can watch the interview on YouTube:

Andrade’s previous WWE stint saw him feud against the likes of Dominik Mysterio, Carmelo Hayes, among many others. Dave Meltzer had previously said WWE had “buyer’s remorse” for Andrade.