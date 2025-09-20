Pro Wrestling WWE

AJ Lee Reveals Why She Decided To Return To WWE Again

Pro Wrestling WWE

Cody Rhodes Names Several WWE Stars Who Can Replace Triple H As The Head Of Creative

Pro Wrestling WWE

Seth Rollins Talks About John Cena Reaching Out To Him After Fake Knee Injury Angle

Pro Wrestling WWE

WWE Had "Buyer's Remorse" After Andrade's Return In 2024

Pro Wrestling WWE

Stephanie Vaquer Says Rey Mysterio Inspired Her To Become A Wrestler

Pro Wrestling WWE

JBL Says Sami Zayn Should Be In The World Title Scene In WWE

Pro Wrestling WWE

WWE Wants Wrestlepalooza To Become An Annual PLE

AEW Pro Wrestling

AEW Star Toni Storm Reveals She Will 'Never' Return To WWE

Pro Wrestling WWE

AAA Give Significant Control Of Company To WWE And Triple H Following Takeover

Pro Wrestling WWE

WrestleMania 43 Reportedly Taking Place In Saudi Arabia

Pro Wrestling

AJ Lee Reveals Why She Decided To Return To WWE Again

Published

on

AJ Lee Reveals Why She Decided To Return To WWE Again

AJ Lee’s return was one of the best moments in wrestling this year. The energy from fans, the anticipation, and this feeling of knowing it’s happening, it can’t be created unless you’ve been gone for too long and the fans are missing you.

She’s currently set to take on Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins at Wrestlepalooza. And from what the reports have said so far, her return is full-time. Now we know, in storyline, why AJ Lee returned to the WWE ring again. It’s because Becky Lynch decided to motorboat her husband, and Lee just couldn’t stand that. But she’s now revealed the actual reason she decided to come back after over 10 years.

AJ Lee Says The Fans Convinced Her To Return Once Again

During an interview with ESPN Vibe Check, AJ Lee discussed her wrestling return this September. She said that it was the fans who brought her back to the ring again. She had just published her first original graphic novel, Day of the Dead Girl, and fans had gathered into a line to see her at Comic Con. This was the moment Lee realized that she wanted to reward the fans for being loyal to her, even when she was away from the ring for so many years. Here’s what Lee said:

“When I retired, I was very sure that was the end. I felt very complete. I had sort of this pitch-perfect career and executed all of my dreams that I felt like I manifested because it was done so perfectly. I was done. Over the past couple of years, since my husband has been back, it’s sort of been in the air as an option.

I wasn’t super considering it until I started to get back on the Comic-Con circuit. I wrote my first original graphic novel and started to do signings and I realized that there are so many fans out there who are so loyal, kind, and have been with me for a decade. To go to Comic Con and have a seven-hour line of people, I realized, I owe them a little something because they stayed with me. I would like to give them something in return.” (H/T Wrestlepurists)

Previously, nobody thought Lee would return again. She had accomplished everything she could in WWE and had decided to retire due to injury issues. Even when CM Punk joined AEW, she didn’t feel like she had to return as well.

But just like in Punk’s case, where the fans chanted his name for 7 straight years, they also missed Lee.

A lot of people from Lee’s previous run in WWE are no longer with the company. There are so many new faces and even championship belts that Lee would love to capture at some point.

Main image credit: IMAGO / Dreamstime

Related Topics:

Ishaan Sharma has been following wrestling ever since he was 8. That was over a decade ago. He loves to write about this pretend sport and has worked with online publications such as Sportskeeda and TheSportster, where he shared his insights about the wrestling business.

Continue Reading