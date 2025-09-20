AJ Lee Reveals Why She Decided To Return To WWE Again

AJ Lee’s return was one of the best moments in wrestling this year. The energy from fans, the anticipation, and this feeling of knowing it’s happening, it can’t be created unless you’ve been gone for too long and the fans are missing you.

She’s currently set to take on Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins at Wrestlepalooza. And from what the reports have said so far, her return is full-time. Now we know, in storyline, why AJ Lee returned to the WWE ring again. It’s because Becky Lynch decided to motorboat her husband, and Lee just couldn’t stand that. But she’s now revealed the actual reason she decided to come back after over 10 years.

AJ Lee Says The Fans Convinced Her To Return Once Again

During an interview with ESPN Vibe Check, AJ Lee discussed her wrestling return this September. She said that it was the fans who brought her back to the ring again. She had just published her first original graphic novel, Day of the Dead Girl, and fans had gathered into a line to see her at Comic Con. This was the moment Lee realized that she wanted to reward the fans for being loyal to her, even when she was away from the ring for so many years. Here’s what Lee said:

“When I retired, I was very sure that was the end. I felt very complete. I had sort of this pitch-perfect career and executed all of my dreams that I felt like I manifested because it was done so perfectly. I was done. Over the past couple of years, since my husband has been back, it’s sort of been in the air as an option. I wasn’t super considering it until I started to get back on the Comic-Con circuit. I wrote my first original graphic novel and started to do signings and I realized that there are so many fans out there who are so loyal, kind, and have been with me for a decade. To go to Comic Con and have a seven-hour line of people, I realized, I owe them a little something because they stayed with me. I would like to give them something in return.” (H/T Wrestlepurists)

Previously, nobody thought Lee would return again. She had accomplished everything she could in WWE and had decided to retire due to injury issues. Even when CM Punk joined AEW, she didn’t feel like she had to return as well.

But just like in Punk’s case, where the fans chanted his name for 7 straight years, they also missed Lee.

A lot of people from Lee’s previous run in WWE are no longer with the company. There are so many new faces and even championship belts that Lee would love to capture at some point.