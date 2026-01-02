Stephanie Vaquer vs Liv Morgan Reportedly In WWE’s Future Plans

Stephanie Vaquer is the current WWE Women’s World Champion, having won the title at Wrestlepalooza last year. Vaquer had been feuding with Raquel Rodriguez since winning the title, and recently defeated both her and Nikki Bella on the final Monday Night Raw of 2025.

Back in December, WWE also teased a championship feud between Liv Morgan and Vaquer during a backstage confrontation on Raw. A new report has given an update on this potential rivalry.

Stephanie Vaquer Vs Liv Morgan Has Been Discussed As A Potential Match In WWE

Liv Morgan returned at Survivor Series 2025, during John Cena’s Intercontinental Championship defense against Dominik Mysterio. On the show, Morgan reunited with her Dominik and the rest of Judgment Day. On the December 1 Raw, Stephanie Vaquer was being interviewed by Jackie Redmond, who talked about what’s next after Vaquer’s title defense against Bella at Survivor Series.

Before Vaquer could talk about that, Liv Morgan showed up. She reminded her that she’s back again, and teased a championship match between the two. A Bodyslam+ report says that Stephanie Vaquer vs Liv Morgan has been discussed internally in WWE for quite some time.

The company doesn’t seem to be in a hurry, however, to make this match. They want to take their time with the build.

Additionally, Bodyslam+ also says that WWE is interested in Stephanie Vaquer vs Becky Lynch and Vaquer vs Rhea Ripley.

“Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan has been discussed for some time down the road which is why they teased it. However, it is not considered an imminent buildup but one that they will build towards.

WWE also sees tremendous value in having Vaquer face off with Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley as well when the time is right.”

Stephanie Vaquer is currently in her first title reign as the Women’s World Champion. After winning the title, Vaquer had revealed that it was her dad’s birthday and also the time he attended a wrestling show.

“This is the dream of my life. I dream with this every day the last 15 years. So for me, my big dream with my dad, first time seeing me live in my match, make history today. First time he see a match show. Wrestling, yes. Ever. First time ever. Yeah, and his birthday.”

Do you see Stephanie Vaquer facing Liv Morgan later this year?

Main image credit: Imago