Zurdo Ramirez and Alfonso Lopez Make Light Heavy Limit For Fight Tonight

GALVESTON, Texas (December 17, 2020) — The official weigh in was held today for the Friday night “Battle of Rio Grande” pay-per-view event, presented by Zurdo Promotions and El Tigre Promotions, at Galveston Island Convention Center in Galveston, Texas.

Tonight’s “Battle of Rio Grande” is highlighted by the ring return of 40-0 former world super middleweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez, who challenges North American Boxing Federation (NABF) light heavyweight titlist Alfonso “El Tigre” Lopez (32-3, 25 KOs) in the 10-round main event.

World-rated heavyweight and 2012 U.S. Olympian, Michael “The Bounty” Hunter (18-1-1, 12 KOs), faces West Virginia’s Shawn Laughery (10-3, 6 KOs) in the 10-round co-featured event.

“Battle of Rio Grande” will be available for live viewing on digital, cable and satellite, starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, on pay per view for a suggested retail price of only $24.99. FITE will stream worldwide on the FITE mobile apps, all major OTT apps and website (www.FITE.tv), and Integrated Sports Media will distribute throughout North America via DirecTV, iN Demand, and DISH in the United States, as well as in Canada on Shaw and SaskTel.

In addition, preceding the live pay-per-view broadcast at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, fans may view a free LIVE PPV PRE-SHOW featuring some undercard bouts. “Battle of Rio Grande” Pre-Show will be available at FITE, DirecTV, DISH, Shaw and select cable operators.