(May 22, 2020) – Former world champions, top contenders and more are set to appear on Premier Boxing Champions social media platforms next week as PBC continues to bring fans closer to their favorite stars during social distancing.

WBA Light Heavyweight titlist Jean Pascal appears on “Time Out With Ray Flores” live on the PBC Instagram page this Monday, May 25 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.