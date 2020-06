(June 5, 2020) – Rising stars, former champions and exciting contenders will share updates all next week as Premier Boxing Champions has assembled another array of top talent to appear on PBC social media platforms during social distancing.

Unbeaten former world champion Luis Nery appears on “Time Out With Ray Flores” live on the PBC Instagram page this Monday, June 8 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.