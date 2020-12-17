Who Will Call The Zurdo and Michael Hunter Fights on Friday?

Connect with us

GALVESTON, Texas (December 10, 2020) — Zurdo Promotions has announced stellar broadcast teams and ring announcer working its December 18th “Battle of Rio Grande” pay-per-view card, headlined by the ring return of 40-0 (26 KOs) Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez, airing live from Galveston Island Convention Center in Galveston, Texas.

Veteran combat sports blow-by-blow announcer Sean Wheelock will captain the English-speaking broadcast team with former pro wrestler turned combat sports color analyst Matt Striker, and former NFL placekicker and respected ringside reporter Benny Ricardo will conduct pre-and-post fighter interviews. Ricardo will be joined in the same role on the Spanish language broadcast including blow-by-blow announcer Ernesto Armador and color analyst Mario Abel Cazares (12-0, 5 KOs), the undefeated light heavyweight who defeated Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. this past September, and defeated Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in the amateurs. Colorful Jeff Houston will serve as ring announcer.

“Thanks to Mike Weber and the FITE team,” said Ramirez, also head of Zurdo Promotions. “I’m looking forward to working with all the announcers and commentators that we have on this show. All of them have tremendous experience from multiple backgrounds in the NFL, NBA, MMA, and even Bare Knuckle (which looks like fun and I would consider doing in the future), and I’m excited they’re part of it.” 

“I’ve heard and know some of them very well and would love to learn from them to become a commentator or an announcer myself in the future.”  

Ramirez, a former world super middleweight champion, will challenge North American Boxing Federation (NABF) light heavyweight titlist Alfonso “El Tigre” Lopez (32-3, 25 KOs) in the 10-round main event, and world-rated heavyweight and 2012 U.S. Olympian, Michael “The Bounty” Hunter (18-1-1, 12 KOs), meets West Virginia’s Shawn Laughery (10-3, 6 KOs in the 10-round co-featured event.

“Battle of Rio Grande” will be available for live viewing on digital, cable and satellite, starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, on pay per view for a suggested retail price of only $24.99. FITE will stream worldwide on the FITE mobile apps, all major OTT apps and website (www.FITE.tv), and Integrated Sports Media will distribute throughout North America via DirecTV, iN Demand, and DISH in the United States, as well as in Canada on Shaw and SaskTel.

In addition, preceding the live pay-per-view broadcast at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, fans may view a free LIVE PPV PRE-SHOW featuring some undercard bouts. “Battle of Rio Grande” Pre-Show will be available at FITE, DirecTV, DISH, Shaw and select cable operators.

Card subject to change.

Tickets are priced at $65.00, $135.00, $250.00 and $400.00 for VIP are on sale and available to purchase at www.zurdopromotions.events.com.

 

