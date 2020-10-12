What Is the Bartender Boxing Organization?

Los Angeles, CA (Oct 12, 2020) —Bartender Boxing Organization, the non-profit that supports the health and wellness of bartenders through the sport of amateur boxing, is proud to announce the “12 Rounds” project. In partnership with Golden Boy Promotions and presented by Hennessy, “12 Rounds” features some of the biggest names in boxing, including Hall of Famers, world champions, and some of the best prospects represented by Golden Boy.

The videos are introduced by Raj Nagra from BBO and Bernard Hopkins from Golden Boy. Each video will feature an instructional lesson from a former world champion, a rising contender or a standout prospect from Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions stable and in partnership with Hennessy. The topics of these lessons range from basic skills such as jumping rope and shadow boxing to more sophisticated topics such as counterpunching and fight strategy for different styles.

The fighters participating in this project include Ryan Garcia, Seniesa Estrada, Blair Cobbs, Ronny Rios, Alexis Rocha, as well as former world champion Fernando Vargas and his sons Fernando Jr., Emiliano, and Amado Vargas.

In addition, BBO’s followers and members through Instagram: @bartenderboxing and the web will automatically go into a draw to win autographed gloves and t-shirts signed by the likes of De La Hoya, Hopkins amongst other former and current world champions and contenders.

“Golden Boy is thrilled to be partnering with Bartender Boxing and Hennessy to bring a series of boxing videos to the bartender community,” says Oscar De La Hoya. “We understand how hard this industry has been hit and are providing a platform to keep people engaged through fitness as well as foster a sense of community. Stay strong, everyone.”

“Boxing gyms have been affected in the same way the hospitality industry has,” says Raj Nagra, founder of Bartender Boxing. “We need to develop a fighter mentality to best meet the current situation head on. Both bartending and boxing are an individual form of a ‘sweet science’ , where the fundamental building blocks of each artform are personalized with flair, resulting in signature styles that fans return to experience again and again under the bright lights.”

Nagra, who has 30 years in the hospitality industry under his belt, formed the BBO out of a personal love for boxing, which he says prepared him both mentally and physically for the rigors of his career. “I know what boxing has done for me and knew it could do the same for so many others,” he says. “Through the BBO, we’ve helped hundreds of people in our industry.”

To learn more about the ‘12 Rounds’ project video releases, visit BBO on Instagram at @bartenderboxing. The videos, which include a multitude of training exercises that can be performed at home and range from “Footwork” to “Shadow Boxing” to “Combination Punching”, will be available at www.bartenderboxing.com/stickandmove from October 12.

About The BBO: