Weights Are In For Whyte-Povetkin and Taylor-Persoon 2

NEW YORK (Aug. 21, 2020) – Boxing’s biggest doubleheader of the summer featuring Dillian Whyte vs. Alexander Povetkin and Katie Taylor vs. Delfine Persoon II is just over 24 hours away and all fighters have successfully made weight ahead of the final clash at Matchroom’s headquarters in Essex, England.

Tomorrow’s event will be streamed exclusively on DAZN in the United States, as well as Austria, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain and Switzerland. The full five-fight card will begin on DAZN at 2 p.m. ET, with the co-main event expected to begin at 4 p.m. ET.

The event caps off a four-week stretch of competitive fights from Matchroom’s Fight Camp on DAZN. In the main event, Whyte (27-1, 18 KOs) aims to extend his impressive 11-fight winning streak but standing in his way is Povetkin (35-2-1, 24 KOs) who previously held a world heavyweight title for two years. The winner of this battle of Top 10 heavyweights becomes the mandatory challenger for the WBC world title strap held by Tyson Fury. In the co-feature, undefeated and undisputed world lightweight champion Taylor (15-0, 6 KOs) will meet Persoon (44-2, 18 KOs) in a rematch of their June 2019 all-action battle in New York City. Taylor retained her undisputed crown with a tight majority decision victory but many, from media ringside to fans across the world, thought Persoon won the hotly contested scrap. The rematch aims to settle the score.

Official Weights from Essex:

WBC Interim Heavyweight Title Fight – 12 Rounds

Dillian Whyte: 252.4 lbs.

Alexander Povetkin: 224 lbs.

Undisputed Lightweight Title Fight – 10 Rounds

Katie Taylor: 134.2 lbs.

Delfine Persoon: 132.4 lbs.

Welterweight Fight – 10 Rounds

Luther Clay: 145.5 lbs.

Chris Kongo: 145.4 lbs.

Heavyweight Fight – 8 Rounds

Alen Babic: 205 lbs.

Shawndell Winters: 194 lbs.

Super Middleweight Fight – 10 Rounds

Jack Cullen: 164.4 lbs.

Zak Chelli: 164.5 lbs.

The full card featuring five fights begins at 2 p.m. ET on DAZN. Ahead of tomorrow’s card from Matchroom’s headquarters in Essex, DAZN previews the matchup of the summer between Whyte and Povetkin, highlights Katie Taylor’s rise to undisputed status and presents the latest edition of DAZN REWIND featuring the full fight between Dillian Whyte and Oscar Rivas from last July.