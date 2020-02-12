WBO #6 Super Middleweight Aslambek Idigov Returns Feb. 21 in Moscow

WBO #6 super middleweight Aslambek “The Hulk” Idigov will return to action On Friday, February 21, at the Dynamo Palace of Sports in Krylatskoye, Moscow

Undefeated Idigov (17-0, 7 KOs; seen in picture by My Art My Rules) of Grozny, Russia, will face Edmonton, Alberta’s Ryan “The Real Deal” Ford (17-5, 12 KOs) in a 10-round battle on Akhmat Promotion Company’s boxing event stacked with up-and-coming Russian talent.

Also featured that night will be undefeated Russian super welterweight champion Islam “The Sniper” Edisultanov’s (9-0, 6 KOs) bragging rights battle against countryman Evgeny Terentiev (15-2, 7 KOs) in the main event, as well as power-punching heavyweight Apti Davtaev (19-0-1, 18 KOs) taking on also undefeated John Napari of Accra, Ghana (21-0, 15 KOs).

At 17-0 and with a world ranking, Idigov is quickly closing in on the types of fights he hoped for when he signed with Salita Promotions and relocated to Detroit to train with SugarHill Steward at Kronk Gym.

“I’ve been training very hard in Detroit and I’m learning more every day,” said Idigov. “I have grown stronger and faster than ever before working with SugarHill. It doesn’t matter who is put in front of me anymore. The Hulk will smash them all.”

Promoter Dmitriy Salita says the ever-improving Idigov is looking at a big 2020.

“With all his hard work, Aslambek is emerging as one of the top super middleweight contenders in the world,” said Salita. “He has grown leaps and bounds with each training camp. I look forward to another great performance on February 21 and a very big year overall for his career.”

