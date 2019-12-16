The sanctioning bodies catch flak all the time. But they are such easy targets…and I think sometimes that media forgets to give them props when they do good things.

Like this…This seems to be a positive push on the part of the WBC. Check out this release, which touches on their commitment to improving health and wellness of fighters:

WBC Donates To UCLA Concussion Research

The World Boxing Council, which is a pioneering leader of sports safety, is again at the forefront, donating a substantial sum of money to UCLA`s Concussion Research Unit.

Concussion occurs in contact sports. It’s prompt and effective treatment through understanding, which continues to develop, is helped by those who truly and genuinely care about the well being of sportswomen and sportsmen. Those who are prepared to match the sincerity of words, with heartfelt dig deep cash, in order to elicit and support practical action.

This latest initiative and donation comes from WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman. who’s continuing and reinforcing the Green and Gold tradition of caring commitment to safety, as the paramount priority in Boxing.

Thirty five years ago Mauricio`s Father lifetime President of the World Boxing Don Jose Sulaiman set the standard and the example. The WBC donated more than a million dollars to UCLA`s brain trauma research, and has been helping ever since, because caring involves doing.

In 2017, the WBC again donated a substantial sum, to help UCLA`s cutting edge Neurosurgery Department Research Facility. It is also enlisting boxers who are keen to volunteer for studies. Now the WBC is again making a generous donation.

Knowledge is power. The avowed aim of the World Boxing Council, is to enable and empower UCLA to learn and understand more about concussion and other brain trauma, and in so doing help Boxing`s most important group- namely it’s courageous and intrepid hands on participants, who step up into the ring to compete. It’s no mean feat!

Acknowledging this, Christopher Giza, Chair of UCLA Neurosurgery/BrainSport says: “Thank you for the research grant pledge to support our: “Detect and Protect” fighters research study.

‘’This superb effort will mesh well with the WBC`s current multi pronged efforts to improve boxing safety. Our athletes deserve our full support, and the WBC always comes through for them before, during and after their careers!’’