Watch Gervonta-Gamboa Coverage On YouTube

WHAT: SHOWTIME Sports will provide live streaming coverage of fight week events as two-time super featherweight champion Gervonta Davis battles former unified champion Yuriorkis Gamboa for the vacant WBA Lightweight Title this Saturday, December 28 live on SHOWTIME from State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The championship showdown is the first boxing title fight to take place in Atlanta since Evander Holyfield vs. Vaughn Bean on September 19, 1998.

Each event will stream live on the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel and SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook page. YouTube embed codes and links are listed below.

The special holiday edition of SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and also features WBA Light Heavyweight Champion Jean Pascal battling two-division champion Badou Jack in the co-main event and former world champion Jose Uzcategui returning to battle Lionell Thompson in a 10-round super middleweight fight to open the telecast.

SHOWTIME Sports will also provide live undercard streaming coverage and pre-fight analysis on social platforms beginning at 6:45 p.m. ET/3:45 p.m. PT. In action on the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel and SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook page, a pair of ShoBox: The New Generation alums will fight in separate bouts as undefeated rising prospect Malik Hawkins will face unbeaten Darwin Price and undefeated Angelo Leo squares off against Cesar Juarez in an IBF 122-Pound Title Eliminator.