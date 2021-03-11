Undefeated Heavyweight Danielle Perkins Signs Co-Promotional Deal with King’s & Salita Promotions

Connect with us

Tom Jones

Published

6 hours ago

on

Marshall Kauffman of King’s Promotions and Dmitriy Salita of Salita Promotions proudly announce the signing of a co-promotional deal with newly crowned Women’s WBC Silver Heavyweight Champion Danielle Perkins.

Undefeated as a professional, the six-foot tall, 198-lb Perkins (3-0, 1 KO) was also the USA National Champion and 2019 Amateur Boxing Heavyweight World Champion, the first American man or woman to win a world championship since Claressa Shields in 2016. An outstanding multi-sport athlete, Perkins was also an exceptional collegiate basketball player at St. John’s University where she helped her team make two trips to the NCAA Tournament, before playing hoops professionally in Europe for a time.

From Houston via Brooklyn, New York, Perkins found boxing after she was critically injured in an automobile accident that left her temporarily paralyzed. Perkins underwent a rigorous rehabilitation program, and upon her recovery, dedicated herself to boxing where her tremendous physical gifts became immediately apparent.

Perkins stated, “I’m very excited about entering into this promotional agreement with King’s Promotions and Salita Promotions. Marshall Kauffman and Dmitriy Salita are committed to the success of women’s boxing and support my journey to become the best heavyweight champion in the history of women’s boxing. With these two promoters, plus my advisor Mark Taffet and manager & coach James Cooper, I know I have the right team to complement my abilities and desire to realize my dreams.”

Reading, Pennsylvania-based Kauffman, known for his outstanding work with countless contenders and champions as both a trainer and promoter, says he shares Perkins’ dreams of championship glory.

“I am very excited to co-promote Danielle Perkins with Salita Promotions,” said Kauffman. “Salita is very familiar with women’s boxing and has done a very good job with Claressa Shields. I believe that with all of our experience combined, Danielle will soon be the first American Female Heavyweight Champion.”

Perkins, who continues to hone her skills with trainer James Cooper, showed marked improvement and had a much easier time in her recent pay-per-view rematch against Georgia’s Monika “Lay Em Down” Harrison (2-2, 1 KO), scoring a dominant eight-round unanimous decision and her first professional title, the WBC Silver Heavyweight Championship in the process.

“Danielle is improving with each fight and is on her way to being a heavyweight champion of the world,” said Dmitriy Salita. “Her skills, personality and ring presence are going to make her an emerging star in women’s boxing.”

